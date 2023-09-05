Wemade launches first-of-its-kind 'PoET' block reward program

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korea-based blockchain developer Wemade has launched the world's first block minting rewards program that equally rewards builders and users.

The amount allocated to the eco-fund in the PMR is returned to the participants to promote a leap into a mega ecosystem

After developing the DApp, you can participate in the program by receiving the VET (Verified Ecological Transaction) certification mark.





'PoET, which stands for “Proof of Ecological Transaction”, is a program designed to foster a more dynamic WEMIX ecosystem, by providing the Eco Fund portion of the PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) generated on the WEMIX3.0 blockchain network to transaction participants who contribute to the robust growth and expansion of the ecosystem.



PoET grants certification marks known as VET (Verified Ecological Transaction) upon transactions that contribute to ecosystem growth by interacting with Verified Contracts. Additionally, it grants a maximum of 0.25 WEMIX per block to users and contracts that have actively originated with these transactions.

Sustainable and sound ecosystem development

PoET recognizes high quality transactions that contribute to the growth of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and network, and was designed to treat users and builders equally when giving out the distribution amount. This method of distribution fits the objective of Eco Fund, which aims to provide the distribution amount in an effective manner to users and builders that contribute to the growth of the network, and prevent attempts to increase block shares with the use of meaningless bots and abuse.

PoET encourages users and builders to be involved in creating a flywheel of value growth. Through this, PoET thrives to achieve sustainable development while maintaining a sound mainnet ecosystem. With the introduction of PoET, the mainnet will serve to contribute to the construction of a more stable and sustainable blockchain ecosystem.

More information can be found on the official PoET site. ( http://wemixecofund.com/poet )