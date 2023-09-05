CIRI Appoints Nathalie Megann as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Megann to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIRI effective September 1, 2023, following an extensive, national search process. Ms. Megann succeeds Yvette Lokker, who announced her intention to resign from her role in May following a successful 10 years as CIRI President and CEO.



Ms. Megann is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of professional experience, most recently as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at Chorus Aviation Inc., a publicly traded aviation holding company, where she led the investor relations, corporate communications and public and government affairs functions.

Ms. Megann has been a member of CIRI since 2004 and joined the CIRI Board of Directors in 2016 where she played an integral role as Chair of the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee during her initial tenure. She then held the role of CIRI Board Chair from 2020 to 2022 and played an instrumental role in successfully navigating CIRI through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic while furthering CIRI’s strategic pursuits. In 2023, she assumed the role of Past Chair of the CIRI Board, and most recently served as interim President and CEO following the departure of Yvette Lokker.

Ms. Megann holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree with an Advanced Major in Political Science and a Diploma in Public Administration, both from Dalhousie University. Ms. Megann is also a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors Director (ICD.D) designation.

“The Board of Directors is extremely pleased to welcome Nathalie as CIRI’s President and CEO. She is a highly respected investor relations officer and former Board member, and has the professional knowledge, experience and strategic vision to lead CIRI on its strategic path,” said Adam Borgatti, Chair of the CIRI Board of Directors. “We are also very grateful to Yvette Lokker for her leadership over the past 10 years. During Yvette’s tenure, she launched the CPIR designation program, developed research that establishes best and evolving practices, strengthened advocacy efforts and relationships with regulators and enhanced the operational efficiency and financial stability of the organization.”

“I am honoured and excited to lead CIRI as we execute our strategy to enhance and improve how we support our valuable members and the investor relations profession,” said Nathalie Megann, President and CEO of CIRI. “I look forward to working with our talented employees, our very engaged Board of Directors and our incredibly important members, partners and sponsors as we continue to contribute to the integrity of the Canadian capital markets and support the needs of our investor relations community.”

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of investor relations in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

