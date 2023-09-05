New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489151/?utm_source=GNW



Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market looks promising with opportunities in the small and mid-sized enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise markets. The global next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market is expected to reach an estimated $0.61 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing usage of internet and phone usage, increasing cases of cyber attacks and malicious attacks, and rising requirement for discovering complex assaults with the least number of erroneous positives and without adding network latency.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market by type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

NGIPS Hardware

NGIPS Software

Services



Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises



Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others



Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) companies profiled in this report include:

McAfee

Trend Micro

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet

Cisco Systems

NSFOCUS

iValue InfoSolutions

OSSEC

Huawei

Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that NGIPS hardware will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because it can be easily installed on the network and offers intrusion detection and prevention capabilities.

Within this market, small and mid-sized enterprise (SMEs) segment will remain the largest segment because of the increasing demand for maintaining data security and integrity, along with rising requirement for proper cybersecurity protection across the globe .

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing number of cyber threats and rising digitalization of critical infrastructure sectors like oil and gas and associated industrial systems in the region.

Features of the Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Market



Market Size Estimates: Next-Generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Next-Generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market size by various segments, such as by type, application, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Next-Generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, end use industry, and regions for the next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global next-generation intrusion prevention system (NGIPS) market by type (NGIPS hardware, NGIPS software, and services), application (small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises), end use industry (BFSI, government and defense, IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



