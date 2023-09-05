New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Electrical Bathtub Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489150/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global medical electrical bathtub market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, nursing homes, and homes. The global medical electrical bathtub market is expected to reach an estimated $0.21 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing geriatric population and frequency of disabilities, rising trend for home healthcare services along with growing focus of government on improving healthcare facilities in the developing nations.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global medical electrical bathtub market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Medical Electrical Bathtub Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

With Lift Seat

Without Lift Seat



Medical Electrical Bathtub Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Homes

Others



Medical Electrical Bathtub Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, medical electrical bathtub companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical electrical bathtub companies profiled in this report include:

Arjo

OG Wellness

KingKraft

TR Equipment

Gainsborough Baths

BEKA Hospitec

Chinesport

Reval Group

Georg Kramer Ges

Horcher Medical Systems

The analyst forecasts that with lift seat will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because it can be easily be operated and helps in improving the quality of life by making bath sessions more comfortable.

Within this market, hospitals segment will remain the highest growing segment because the bathtubs are designed to offer safety and convenient bathing experience for individuals with mobility limitations in hospitals, as well as long-term medical facilities.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of advanced healthcare facilities, increasing elderly population, and supportive reimbursement policies in this region.

Market Size Estimates: Medical electrical bathtub market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Medical electrical bathtub market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Medical electrical bathtub market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the medical electrical bathtub market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the medical electrical bathtub market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Q1. What is the medical electrical bathtub market size?

Answer: The global medical electrical bathtub market is expected to reach an estimated $0.21 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for medical electrical bathtub market?

Answer: The global medical electrical bathtub market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the medical electrical bathtub market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing geriatric population and frequency of disabilities, rising trend for home healthcare services along with growing focus of government on improving healthcare facilities in the developing nations.

Q4. What are the major segments for medical electrical bathtub market?

Answer: The future of the global medical electrical bathtub market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, nursing home, and home markets.

Q5. Who are the key medical electrical bathtub companies?



Answer: Some of the key medical electrical bathtub companies are as follows:

Q6. Which medical electrical bathtub segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that the segment of with lift seats will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because they can be easily be operated and help in improving the quality of life by making bath sessions more comfortable.

Q7. In medical electrical bathtub market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of advanced healthcare facilities, increasing elderly population, and supportive reimbursement policies in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global medical electrical bathtub market by type (with lift seats and without lift seats), application (hospitals, nursing homes, homes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?

