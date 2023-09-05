New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Transcoding Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489149/?utm_source=GNW



Video Transcoding Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global video transcoding market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, media and entertainment, IT & gaming, and broadcasting applications. The global video transcoding market is expected to reach an estimated $2.60 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of OTT media providers, online video platforms, and video streaming services, escalating need for cloud-based transcoding services, and growing usage of this technology to develop high- and ultra-high-definition video content.



Video Transcoding Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Video Transcoding Market by Segments



Video Transcoding Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global video transcoding market by component, application, and region, as follows:



Video Transcoding Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Software-based Solution

Hardware-based Solution



Video Transcoding Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

IT and Gaming

Broadcasting

Others



Video Transcoding Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Video Transcoding Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, video transcoding companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the video transcoding companies profiled in this report include:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Brightcove

Google

Haivision Systems

Imagine Communications

Qencode

Video Transcoding Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that hardware-based solution is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of hardware transcoders for ensuring high performance and enhanced quality in the video streaming and broadcasting applications.

Media and entertainment segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of video transcoding for the streaming video media process to convert files into various formats and enable users to stream entertaining video files at the highest quality and with least buffering time.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of key players, rising number of streaming videos, and emergence of an x86 intelligent video transcoding technology for streaming and encoding videos in the region.

Features of the Video Transcoding Market



Market Size Estimates: Video transcoding market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Video transcoding market size by various segments, such as by component, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Video transcoding market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by component, application, and regions for the video transcoding market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the video transcoding market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the video transcoding market size?

Answer: The global video transcoding market is expected to reach an estimated $2.60 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for video transcoding market?

Answer: The global video transcoding market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the video transcoding market?

Answer:The major drivers for this market are increasing number of OTT media providers, online video platforms, and video streaming services, escalating need for cloud-based transcoding services, and growing usage of this technology to develop high- and ultra-high-definition video content.

Q4. What are the major segments for video transcoding market?

Answer: The future of the global video transcoding market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, media and entertainment, IT & gaming, and broadcasting applications.

Q5. Who are the key video transcoding companies?



Answer: Some of the key video transcoding companies are as follows:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Brightcove

Google

Haivision Systems

Imagine Communications

Qencode

Q6. Which video transcoding segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that hardware-based solution is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of hardware transcoders for ensuring high performance and enhanced quality in the video streaming and broadcasting applications.

Q7. In video transcoding market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of key players, rising number of streaming videos, and the emergence of an x86 intelligent video transcoding technology for streaming and encoding videos in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global video transcoding market by component (software-based solution and hardware-based solution), application (telecommunication, media and entertainment, IT and gaming, broadcasting, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to video transcodingmarket or related to video transcodingcompanies, video transcodingmarket size, video transcodingmarket share, video transcodinganalysis,write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________