Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Set to Reach $ 12.05 Billion by 2028: Enhancing Oral Health Worldwide

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market is poised to achieve a significant milestone, projected to reach a value of US$ 12.05 billion by 2028.

Dental diagnostics and surgical tools play a pivotal role in the identification and treatment of dental-related issues, employing a range of screening and treatment techniques. These tools aid in identifying the type and cause of dental problems, enabling dentists to diagnose more accurately and devise appropriate treatments. With common dental problems like tooth decay, gum disease, oral cancer, and tooth sensitivity on the rise, these tools are proving indispensable.

The Role of Dental Surgical Equipment in Oral Health

The market for dental surgical equipment is expanding due to escalating tobacco and smoking consumption, which negatively impacts oral health and leads to various problems. Smokers, for instance, face untreated tooth decay issues, with nearly 40% of adults aged 20 to 64 who smoke cigarettes currently having untreated tooth decay. This figure increases to nearly 43% among smokers aged 65 or older, where many have lost all of their teeth.

Steady Growth Projected

Between 2022 and 2028, the Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.66%. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that 2.3 billion individuals globally are estimated to suffer from permanent tooth decay, while over 530 million children are affected by primary tooth decay. Increasing prevalence of oral diseases, primarily in low and middle-income nations due to urbanization and changing living conditions, is driving the growth of the dental equipment market.

Technological Advancements Propel the Market

The advancement of imaging and radiology technology has paved the way for swift and accurate diagnoses. The elderly population is a primary target audience, given the increasing rates of oral disease and tooth loss. The industry's progress is also fueled by the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The growing number of dental clinics and practitioners makes dental care services more accessible, contributing to the growth of the global dental devices market.

Rise of Imaging and R&D Activities

Technological advancements and the surge in dentists with advanced training are instrumental in market expansion. Incorporating state-of-the-art technology like 3D imaging and CAD/CAM systems leads to more efficient diagnostic outcomes, resulting in profitable market growth. CAD technology accelerates the development of dental prosthetics, while 3D imaging allows for accurate and swift patient diagnosis.

Key Players Shape the Industry

Leading companies in the field, including Danaher Corporation, Straumann, Henry Schein, Inc., DentsplySirona, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., 3M Corporation, and Envista Holdings Corporation, play a crucial role in advancing the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market. Their global reach and emphasis on innovation contribute significantly to the industry's growth. Strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, capacity expansion, and product launches are being deployed to strengthen market presence.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Growth Drivers

Challenges Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Market Share - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment By Segments

By End User

By Country Segment Analysis - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Dental Radiology Equipment Market

Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

Dental Lasers Market

Dental Chairs Market

Dental Handpieces Market

Dental Curing Lights Market

Instrument Delivery Systems Market End User - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

Others Country - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Porter's Five Forces SWOT Analysis Global Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64zbr6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment