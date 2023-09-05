New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Grid Sensor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489147/?utm_source=GNW



Smart Grid Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global smart grid sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid distribution management, supervisory control and data acquisition, and smart energy meter applications. The global smart grid sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $0.91 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising use of IoT-based technology in smart grids and smart energy infrastructure, growing integration of advanced grid technology in electric vehicle, and increasing focus on smart city construction projects.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global smart grid sensor market by sensor type, application, and region, as follows:



Smart Grid Sensor Market by Sensor Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Voltage and Temperature Sensors

Outage Detection

Others



Smart Grid Sensor Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Smart Energy Meter

Others



Smart Grid Sensor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Smart Grid Sensor Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, smart grid sensor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the smart grid sensor companies profiled in this report include:

ABB

Ge Grid Solutions

Siemens

Landis+Gyr

Trilliant

Itron

Sandc Electric

The analyst forecasts that voltage & temperature will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the significant use of automatic load break switches or voltage and temperature sensors among power companies to continuously track voltage and temperature fluctuations in smart grids.

Smart energy meter segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial use of smart meters to collect and analyze data on power use in real time in order to provide clients with detailed statistics of electricity consumption and ensures efficient energy management.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid development of electrical infrastructure, existence of key power generating units, and expanding demand for smart grids sensors in China and India.

Market Size Estimates: Smart grid sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Smart grid sensor market size by various segments, such as by sensor type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Smart grid sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by sensor type, application, and regions for the smart grid sensor market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the smart grid sensor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global smart grid sensor market by sensor type (voltage and temperature sensors, outage detection, and others), application (advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid distribution management, supervisory control and data acquisition, smart energy meter, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



