Peak Flow Meter Market Size to Reach USD 40.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 4.2% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Peak Flow Meter Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Product (Digital Peak Flow Meter, Mechanical Peak Flow Meter), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Others), By End-Users, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the peak flow meter market size was valued at USD 27.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 40.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.2%. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, mainly asthma and COPD, has been a prominent driver of the peak flow meter market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data on respiratory diseases, over 339 million people suffer from asthma worldwide, while COPD affects over 200 million individuals annually. The industry players are adopting innovative product launches and strategic collaborations to augment their geographical presence.

Report Snapshot:

Peak Flow Meter Market Market Size in 2022 USD 27.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 4.2% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 By Product Digital peak flow meter, mechanical peak flow meter By Application Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, others By End-users Hospital, homecare settings, clinics, diagnostic centres Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Hoffer Flow Controls, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., John C. Ernst Co., Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt Ltd., Esko Industriesa, ResMed Corp., Siemens. Haag-Streit Holding AG, Vitalograph Ltd., and Becton and Dickinson Company (BD) among others.

Segmentation Overview:

The global market has been segmented as product, application, end-user, and region. The mechanical flow meter dominated the global market in 2022 and is projected to grow more in the forthcoming years. The application segment is projected to account for a prominent market share in the following years due to the rise in asthma patients. The hospital segment accounted for a leading share of end-users due to patients' significant use of respiratory monitoring devices.

Based on region, Europe is a growing market for peak flow sensors due to the population's growing cases of respiratory diseases and favorable healthcare policies. The growing emphasis on preventive care strategies and the growing adoption of home-based treatments determine positive market developments in Europe. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected a rapid growth owing to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure. Besides, the increase in healthcare expenditure in Asia Pacific is one of the significant indicators for industry growth.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, Tenovi, a remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions leader, introduced a Peak Expiratory Flow Meter (PFM) for asthma patients that enables remote monitoring for these patients and retrieves data in real-time for clinicians. Unlike the manual peak flow meters that manually record and display lung function parameters to the provider only during patient visits. Contrarily, PFM allows real-time monitoring of peak exploratory flow, which is an essential parameter of lung function in asthma patients that allows early intervention and effective management of the patient’s health condition.

In 2022, Zawya, a UK-based healthcare organization, showcased a ‘smart’ peak flow meter that connects easily at wireless mode with a patient’s Bluetooth and headphone jack and enables the patients to measure and track their readings using a Smart peak flow meter mobile app. It is also one of the most downloaded apps in the UK. The company sources have shared that the design accelerates the telemedicine approach in the region, thereby empowering asthma patients to self-monitor health parameters without clinical supervision.

Peak Flow Meter Market Report Highlights:

The peak flow meter market is anticipated to grow positively and reach a CAGR of 4.2% by 2032. The prevalence of respiratory diseases, the rise in awareness about disease management, and the high focus on preventive cure strategies will likely encourage significant market growth.

The growing focus on preventive care strategies to limit the cases of respiratory disease is driving the need for monitoring devices.

The growth in the aging population has triggered the need for peak flow meters, as the elderly often require lung function monitoring.

Based on product, the mechanical peak flow meter registered a significant growth in 2022.

Based on application, the asthma segment accounted for a high growth due to the huge demand for peak flow meters in asthma patients.

Based on region, North America registered a huge growth in 2022, attributed to the population's technological advancements and growing awareness of respiratory health.

Some of the prominent players in the peak flow meter market include Hoffer Flow Controls, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., John C. Ernst Co., Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt Ltd., Esko Industries, ResMed Corp., Siemens, Haag-Streit Holding AG, Vitalograph Ltd., and Becton and Dickinson Company (BD).

Peak Flow Meter Market Segmentation:

Peak Flow Meter Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Digital Peak Flow Meter

Mechanical Peak Flow Meter

Peak Flow Meter Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Others

Peak Flow Meter Market, By End-users (2023-2032)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Clinics

Diagnostics Centres

Peak Flow Meter Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



