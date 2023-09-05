New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Explosive Trace Detection Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489146/?utm_source=GNW



Explosive Trace Detection Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global explosive trace detection market looks promising with opportunities in the military and defense, transportation and logistic, public safety & law enforcement, and commercial applications. The global explosive trace detection market is expected to reach an estimated $2.05 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising number of terrorist acts, increasing government guidelines for aviation security screening, and rapid adoption this technology to check travellers and luggage at government, military, and enterprises places.



Explosive Trace Detection Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Explosive Trace Detection Market by Segments



Explosive Trace Detection Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global explosive trace detection market by product, technology, application, and region, as follows:



Explosive Trace Detection Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Handheld

Vehicle Mounted

Others



Explosive Trace Detection Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Colorimetrics

Ion Mobility Spectrometry

Thermo-Redox

Chemiluminescence

Amplifying Fluorescent Polymer

Others



Explosive Trace Detection Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Military and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Commercial

Others



Explosive Trace Detection Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Explosive Trace Detection Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, explosive trace detection companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the explosive trace detection companies profiled in this report include:

Autoclear

Bruker

DetectaChem

Leidos Holdings

Nuctech

Smiths Detection

Teledyne FLIR

Explosive Trace Detection Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that handheld will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing adoption of handheld devices in force protection, border security, search and rescue, and critical infrastructure applications.

Military and defense will remain the largest segment due to growing number of terrorist attacks and cross-border disputes and increasing investment in the defense industry.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of airports and increasing adoption of explosive trace detection gadgets to detect narcotics in the region.

Features of the Explosive Trace Detection Market



Market Size Estimates: Explosive trace detection market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Explosive trace detection market size by various segments, such as by product, technology, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Explosive trace detection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, technology, application, and regions for the explosive trace detection market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the explosive trace detection market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the explosive trace detection market size?

Answer: The global explosive trace detection market is expected to reach an estimated $2.05 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for explosive trace detection market?

Answer: The global explosive trace detection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the explosive trace detection market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising number of terrorist acts, increasing government guidelines for aviation security screening, and rapid adoption this technology to check travellers and luggage at government, military, and enterprises places.

Q4. What are the major segments for explosive trace detection market?

Answer: The future of the global explosive trace detection market looks promising with opportunities in the military and defense, transportation and logistic, public safety & law enforcement, and commercial applications.

Q5. Who are the key explosive trace detection companies?



Answer: Some of the key explosive trace detection companies are as follows:

Q6. Which explosive trace detection segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that handheld will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing adoption of handheld devices in force protection, border security, search and rescue, and critical infrastructure applications.

Q7. In explosive trace detection market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of airports and increasing adoption of explosive trace detection gadgets to detect narcotics in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global explosive trace detection market by product (handheld, vehicle mounted, and others), technology (colorimetrics, ion mobility spectrometry, thermo-redox, chemiluminescence, amplifying fluorescent polymer, and others), application (military and defense, transportation and logistics, public safety and law enforcement, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

