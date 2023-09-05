Global Single Use-Disposable Endoscopes Market Set to Reach $6.71 Billion by 2030: Transforming Medical Diagnoses and Interventions

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Disposable Endoscopy Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Single Use-Disposable Endoscopes Market is poised to achieve a valuation of approximately US$ 6.71 billion by 2030, as highlighted in a recent report. The remarkable capabilities of endoscopy in delivering accurate diagnoses, interventions, and monitoring for a diverse range of medical conditions have transformed the clinical landscape.

Endoscopy has revolutionized modern healthcare with its non-surgical techniques that offer detailed visual information and precise treatments. It plays a crucial role in diagnosing internal organ and tissue conditions, enabling effective interventions. Biopsies obtained through endoscopy guide treatments for anemia, bleeding, inflammation, and cancer. The method aids in detecting gastrointestinal issues such as GERD, ulcers, inflammation, celiac disease, strictures, and blockages. Its minimally invasive nature enhances patient comfort, facilitating early detection and interventions that can potentially lead to improved outcomes.

The Single Use-Disposable Endoscopes Market is predicted to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.04% from 2022 to 2030. The market's expansion is propelled by the escalating incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) due to contaminated endoscopes. Regulatory approvals, like the recent FDA endorsement for innovative disposable endoscopes designed for sterile procedures, are driving sales. However, higher costs associated with disposable endoscopes might moderately impede market growth.

The rising preference for minimally invasive techniques, known for their patient acceptance, cost-effectiveness, and reduced complications, fuels global market growth. Notably, the US has witnessed a surge in ambulatory minimally invasive procedures. Hospitals and diagnostic centers increasingly adopt disposable endoscopes, especially in fields like ENT, bronchoscopy, and dentistry. The Single Use-Disposable Endoscopes Market reached a size of US$ 1.78 billion in 2022.

In the Single-Use Disposable Endoscopes Industry, the endoscope segment commands a substantial market share due to its integral role in delivering minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical solutions. Its advantages, including reduced infection risk and cost management, contribute to its prominence. The market dominance is driven by technological advancements and growing recognition of the benefits provided by disposable endoscopes in enhancing patient outcomes and procedural safety.

The bronchoscopy application is poised to lead the market due to increasing respiratory infections and the availability of devices. Single use disposable endoscopes are pivotal in treating respiratory diseases, especially considering COPD's global impact. The rise in adoption of single use flexible bronchoscopes and healthcare professionals' preference for disposable bronchoscopes contribute to the segment's rapid growth.

The hospital segment retains the largest share of the market due to factors such as heightened awareness, reprocessing failures, and increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Technological advancements in single use disposable endoscopes further enhance accurate diagnoses and drive adoption in hospitals.

The United States contributes the most significant revenue to the Single Use Disposable Endoscopy Market, maintaining its dominance due to active adoption of innovative products and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. Increased awareness and cost-effective options drive the demand for single use disposable endoscopes in the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.0% Regions Covered Global

