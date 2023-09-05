New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disinfectant Robot Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489143/?utm_source=GNW



Disinfectant Robot Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global disinfectant robot market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, transportation, industry, and hospitality sectors. The global disinfectant robot market is expected to reach an estimated $4.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 35% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising concern towards hygiene and safety, increasing need for mobile robots with UV sanitizing capabilities, and growing utilization of automated disinfection applications by businesses and institutions.



Disinfectant Robot Market



Disinfectant Robot Market by Segments

Disinfectant Robot Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global disinfectant robot market by product type, technology, end use, and region, as follows:



Disinfectant Robot Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

Disinfectant Spraying Robots

Combined System Disinfection Robots



Disinfectant Robot Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Semi-Autonomous Disinfection Robots



Disinfectant Robot Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Hospitals

Transportation

Industries

Hospitality

Others



Disinfectant Robot Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Disinfectant Robot Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, disinfectant robot companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the disinfectant robot companies profiled in this report include:

Blue Ocean Robotics

Nevoa

Taimi Robotics Technology

XAG

Xenex Disinfection Services

ALVO Medical

Ava Robotics

Disinfectant Robot Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that ultraviolet light disinfection robot will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of UV-C irradiation for surface sanitation and growing requirement of quick and inexpensive disinfection technology.

Hospitals will remain the largest segment due to the enormous need for disinfection robots to reduce the chance of patient-borne contamination and rising prevalence of HAI (hospital acquired infections).

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising concern towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene among various hospitals, corporates, airlines, and train stations, growing number of geriatric population, and supportive investment for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the region.

Features of the Disinfectant Robot Market



Market Size Estimates: Disinfectant robot market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Disinfectant robot market size by various segments, such as by product type, technology, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Disinfectant robot market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, technology, end use, and regions for the disinfectant robot market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the disinfectant robot market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the disinfectant robot market size?

Answer: The global disinfectant robot market is expected to reach an estimated $4.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for disinfectant robot market?

Answer: The global disinfectant robot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 35% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the disinfectant robot market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising concern towards hygiene and safety, increasing need for mobile robots with UV sanitizing capabilities, and growing utilization of automated disinfection applications by businesses and institutions.

Q4. What are the major segments for disinfectant robot market?

Answer: The future of the global disinfectant robot market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, transportation, industry, and hospitality sectors.

Q5. Who are the key disinfectant robot companies?



Answer: Some of the key disinfectant robot companies are as follows:

Q6. Which disinfectant robot segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that ultraviolet light disinfection robot will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of UV-C irradiation for surface sanitation and growing requirement of quick and inexpensive disinfection technology.

Q7. In disinfectant robot market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising concern towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene among various hospitals, corporates, airlines, and train stations, growing number of geriatric population, and supportive investment for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global disinfectant robot market by product type (ultraviolet light disinfection robots, disinfectant spraying robots, and combined system disinfection robots), technology (fully autonomous disinfection robots and semi-autonomous disinfection robots), end use (hospitals, transportation, industries, hospitality, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



