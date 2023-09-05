Top Enterprise Fleet Management Executives Join Boston Tech Startup MoveEV to Scale At-Home Charging Reimbursement Solutions for Commercial and Government Fleets

Somerville, MA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoveEV, the AI-backed mobility tech company that helps convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home, announced the addition of two former Enterprise Fleet Management executives, Tara Spencer and Chris Lemone, to its leadership team. The duo, who worked together for 18 years to help grow Enterprise Fleet Management into the largest leasing company in North America, will be joining MoveEV® to lead the ReimburseEV™ product division with Lemone as Head of Strategy and Spencer as Head of Sales.

ReimburseEV™ is the first-of-its-kind SaaS solution that enables companies to reimburse their employees for the real costs of charging fleet vehicles at home without installing any new hardware. ReimburseEV™ calculates the appropriate monthly reimbursement and generates an IRS-compliant digital receipt.

“After almost 30 years in an industry, you know a huge opportunity when you see one,” Lemone said. “The current methods for reimbursing employees for home charging are cumbersome, expensive, and often out of compliance. What David has created with ReimburseEV™ – a hardware-free SaaS product that makes everything turnkey for companies and employees – is the obvious best-in-class solution.”

“I have spent my entire career focused on reducing costs for clients in the fleet management industry, and what I really love about this solution is the massive ROI opportunity,” Spencer said. “Charging these vehicles at home can save a company up to 60% on electricity costs and reduce the need to install on-site charging infrastructure. Plus, there is the convenience and time savings for the employees of being able to charge at night. It’s an obvious win-win.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Chris and Tara joining the company,” said Lewis. “They are a powerhouse team. Chris built Enterprise's Fleet Division in New England from the ground up and Tara was Enterprise’s first female executive to oversee multiple regional operations. Together they have decades of experience, relationships, and industry-specific knowledge. Their addition marks a new chapter for our company and my co-founders, Kate Harrison and Brant Carter, and I could not be more excited.”

For more information on ReimburseEV™, please visit www.moveev.com/reimburse.

About MoveEV

MoveEV® is an AI-backed EV transition company that helps organizations convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric, and reimburse for charging at home.

AdviseEV™ helps organizations optimize and manage the transition of fleet and company-owned assets to EVs with AI-backed fleet conversion, planning, and management software and consulting services. Our team of experts and project managers oversee the entire process and provide new KPIs and metrics for reporting on vehicle emissions and future charging infrastructure needs.

CommuteEV™ is a groundbreaking HR benefits solution that supports employer’s green initiatives while helping employees transition to electric vehicles. The platform guides employees through the entire EV adoption process, first calculating the environmental and economic impact of their current commuting habits, and then offering a personalized path to electrification including: finding the right vehicle, monitoring supply chain issues, suggesting appropriate charging, and navigating applicable federal, state, and local incentives. Employers get new KPIs and sustainability metrics.

