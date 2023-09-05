Global Blood Warmer Devices Market Size to Reach USD 2.37 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

vancouver, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for blood warmer devices is anticipated to achieve a market size of USD 2.37 billion by the year 2032. This growth is expected to follow a stable revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% throughout the forecast period, as outlined in the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research. The primary driving force behind the increasing revenue in this market is the growing prevalence of hypothermia cases. These cases necessitate the use of blood warmer devices to mitigate the risk associated with hypothermia when administering cold blood products. These devices are typically employed alongside compression sleeves during significant blood transfusions, exerting considerable stress on red blood cells. A blood warmer device is designed to heat blood or other fluids, thereby reducing the likelihood of hypothermia occurring when the transfused blood is cooler. It is essential to warm the blood before transfusion to prevent hypothermia, as infusing cool blood too quickly can lead to this adverse medical condition.

Furthermore, the increasing number of surgical procedures is another significant factor contributing to the market's revenue growth. Surgical interventions often necessitate blood transfusions to replace blood lost during the procedure. Blood warmer devices play a crucial role in prepping the blood for safe infusion into the patient's body by warming it to an appropriate temperature. Additionally, these devices offer a means to mitigate potential complications associated with the infusion of cold blood, including the onset of hypothermia and cardiac arrhythmias. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of market revenue over the forecast period.

The warming of blood has additional benefits in the context of patient recovery. It promotes faster healing by enhancing the flow of oxygen to tissues and organs while reducing the likelihood of coagulation disorders. As surgical techniques advance and the number of surgical procedures increases, the demand for blood warmer equipment to support these improved practices is on the rise, thereby further bolstering market revenue growth. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that most in-line blood heaters have an upper temperature limit of 42°C. This temperature threshold is set to prevent tissue damage, as temperatures exceeding this limit can lead to burns or cell death. This limitation may impose some constraints on the growth of market revenue.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.05 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 2.37 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Sample type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 3M, BD, The Surgical Company, Geratherm Medical AG, Meridian Medical Inc., Stihler Electronic GmbH, EMIT CORPORATION, Keewell Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Barkey, and Biegler GmbH Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global blood warmer devices market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

3M

BD

BD The Surgical Company

Geratherm Medical AG

Meridian Medical Inc.

Stihler Electronic GmbH

EMIT CORPORATION

Keewell Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Barkey

Biegler GmbH

Strategic Development

On 6 January 2022, Smiths Medical acquired by ICU Medical Inc. from Smiths Group plc. Smiths Medical manufactures syringe and ambulatory infusion devices , as well as vascular access and vital care items. The firms together launched a prominent infusion therapy corporation with roughly USD 2.5 billion in pro forma combined revenues. It enables ICU Medical to build on a company culture that creates value by being accountable, behaving transparently, making rapid and informed decisions, and being focused on satisfying the requirements of customers.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The blood samples segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global blood warmer devices market in 2022. This is due to increasing frequency of acute disorders such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. Blood is removed and collected for various laboratory tests to be performed. Specimens are routinely provided to aid in the diagnosis of disorders, such as electrolyte imbalances, screening for risk factors including high cholesterol levels, and monitoring the effectiveness of therapies and medicines.

The hospitals segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global blood warmer devices market during the forecast period. This is because blood warmers are medical equipment used in hospitals and healthcare settings to warm blood and other medical fluid samples, before these are provided to patients or tested in the laboratory. These devices aid in keeping samples at the proper temperature for accurate analysis and safe transfusion. In addition, blood warmer devices are in higher demand in hospitals particularly those undertaking complex surgeries or emergency procedures. These devices are frequently utilized in surgical procedures, trauma scenarios, and critical care units, hence driving revenue growth of this segment. Blood warming devices are usually utilized prior to the transfusion of blood into patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), hospitals, clinics, and operating rooms to prevent hypothermia.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global blood warmer devices market in 2022. This is due to rising prevalence of hypothermia cases in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures causes hypothermia. When the body is exposed to cold conditions, it begins to lose heat faster than it produces. Longer exposures eventually deplete the body's stored energy, resulting in a lower body temperature. Hypothermia, cardiac arrhythmias, and vasoconstriction can all be caused by cold blood or fluids.

On 26 April 2021, MEQU, a Danish medtech company, launched an in-hospital solution, M Station, for its M Warmer System blood and Intravenous (IV) fluid warming device. The M Warmer System is a portable blood and IV fluid warming equipment used in the military and pre-hospital settings. The M Warmer uses unique warming technology to warm infusion fluids from cold to body temperature in less than 10 seconds. The AC powered M Station is an in-hospital power solution for the M Warmer System that can be utilized in emergency rooms, operating rooms, critical care units, X-Ray/Computed Tomography (CT) scans, and other locations.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood warmer devices market on the basis of sample type, end-use, and region:

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Blood Samples Other Samples

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hospitals Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers Tissue Banks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



