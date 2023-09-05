Kornit Digital to Participate in Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that the Company will conduct one-on-one meetings at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference.



Kornit Digital’s Global Head of Investor Relations, Jared Maymon, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at The New York Hilton Midtown. Interested investors should contact their Citi representative directly to schedule a meeting.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:

Jared Maymon

Global Head of Investor Relations

jared.maymon@kornit.com