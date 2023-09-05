New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489140/?utm_source=GNW



Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, retail, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office space, public space, and logistic & warehouse markets. The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is expected to reach an estimated $26.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.80% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of these navigation solutions in various places like malls, airports, hospitals, and hotels along with growing demand for proximity marketing and rising adoption of bluetooth beacons across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market by technology, application, end use industry and region, as follows:



Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Ultra-Wideband Technology

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Wi-Fi

• Others



Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Asset and Personnel Tracking

• Location-Based Analytics

• Navigation and Maps

• Others



Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Travel & Hospitality

• Office spaces

• Public Spaces

• Logistics & Warehouses

• Others



Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) companies profiled in this report include-

• Apple

• Cisco Systems

• Broadcom

• Microsoft

• Google

• Siemens

• Nokia

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Motorola Solution

• Samsung

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that bluetooth low energy will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period owing to its affordability, energy efficient components, improved customer outreach, and ease of installation.

• Retail will remain the largest segment because IPIN solutions provides various benefits to retailers, such as better customer searches, effective route planning, and optimization of target customers.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of well-established GPS navigation systems, availability of advanced internet connectivity and wideband, and increasing acceptance of RTLS and IPIN systems in this region.

Features of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

• Market Size Estimates: Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market size by various segments, such as by technology, application, end use industry and region

• Regional Analysis: Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technologies, applications, end use industries, and regions for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

