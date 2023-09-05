Capitalizing on Opportunities: Navigating Belgium's Dynamic Social Commerce Market for Success

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The social commerce industry in Belgium is poised for robust growth, with an anticipated annual increase of 16.5%, reaching a total value of US$0.97 billion in 2023.
The sector is projected to maintain steady growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023 to 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Belgium is forecasted to rise from US$0.97 billion in 2023 to a significant US$2.02 billion by 2028.
Market Overview:
An upcoming report presents an exhaustive and data-centric analysis of Belgium's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.
Key Market Segments Covered:
Belgium Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
Reasons to Invest:
- In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and trends, coupled with forecasts from 2019 to 2028.
- Opportunity Identification by End-Use Sectors: Identify emerging opportunities across various sectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment.
- Develop Targeted Strategies: Formulate strategies tailored to market segments, taking into account key trends, drivers, and risks.
