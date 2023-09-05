Global Reusable Period Panties Market Size/Share Grow at 17.5% CAGR to Reach USD 475.89 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Reusable Period Panties Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Brief, Bikini, Boyshort, Hi-waist, Others); By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online); By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global reusable period panties market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 95.03 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 475.89 Million by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 17.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Reusable Period Panties? How Big Is Reusable Period Panties Market Share?

Overview

Period panties are undergarments designed with an absorbent gusset to collect and control wetness. They normally come in various styles and absorbency levels and are worn all day. The purpose of period underwear is similar to cups, pads, and tampons to keep you dry and leak-proof. Period underwear, which absorbs blood from your menstrual cycle and is reusable, is available in various absorbency levels.

Also, the growing preference for comfy and bearable menstrual hygiene products drives reusable period panties market sales over disposable menstrual products. Additionally, the fabrics used to make these panties are incredibly absorbent and waterproof. They offer comfort and lessen the possibility of skin responses caused by plastic-based products.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

FANNYPANTS

Knix Wear

Neione

Period Company

Proof

Rael

Ruby Love

Saalt

Thinx

Victoria's Secret

Recent Developments

Adore Me was successfully purchased by Victoria's Secret in November 2022 for a hefty price of USD 400 million. This tactical acquisition gives Victoria's Secret access to Adore Me's sizable client base of 1.2 million active customers.

Thinx recently introduced its "Moist Panties" campaign in May 2022, concurrent with the growth of its "Thinx air collection" product line. This brand-new collection of period underwear is made from a proprietary micromesh fabric with breathable, moisture-wicking, and ultra-thin characteristics.

Reusable Period Panties Market: Report Scope

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rising customer demand: Due to increasing customer demand, an increase in the launch of new products, and ongoing design and functionality improvements, the market for reusable period panties is expanding.

Due to increasing customer demand, an increase in the launch of new products, and ongoing design and functionality improvements, the market for reusable period panties is expanding. Increased recognition of negative environmental impact: The reusable period panties market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing awareness of the harm disposable menstrual products like tampons and pads do to the environment. The environmental awareness movement emphasizes the value of sustainable alternatives, significantly emphasizing this aspect.

Top Findings of the Report

Increasing customer demand, new product introductions, and ongoing improvements in design and functionality are the main drivers of market expansion.

The reusable period panties market segmentation is primarily based on distribution channel, product, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Research and development: Manufacturers invest in research and development to improve attributes, including leak-proof barriers, odor control, moisture wicking, and seamless designs. Reusable period panties are becoming increasingly well-liked due to these upgrades, which improve the product's general functionality and user experience, increasing the reusable period panties market demand.

Segmental Analysis

Briefs Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

Briefs have seen a major increase in popularity among reusable period underwear in recent years. These underwear are recognized for their comprehensive coverage, superior leak-proof capabilities, and comfortable fit. They are appreciated by people who want the best protection possible during menstruation and are like traditional underwear.

Moreover, the bikini sector is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate. People who want a mix of elegance and usefulness have grown more fond of these bikinis. Bikini period panties are made to be comfortable, light, and covert while providing excellent leak prevention. They frequently combine textiles that wick and absorb moisture to keep dry and comfortable during the day.

Offline Sector Holds the Significant Share

Regarding revenue, the offline sector had the largest reusable period panties market share in 2022. Reusable period underwear is easily accessible in physical shops, including boutiques, health centers, drug stores, and apparel shops. Before purchasing, customers can view and touch the products, try them on for fit, and get advice from instructed staff.

Furthermore, the online segment is expected to increase fastest over the predicted period. Due to several variables, online sales of reusable period underwear are becoming increasingly common. The two main motivators stand out as convenience and accessibility. With internet shopping, customers can quickly browse products and make purchases in their comfort from the convenience of their homes.

Geographical Overview

North America: The demand for menstruation products has significantly increased in North America. The reusable period panties market in North America has become increasingly popular due to an increased focus on sustainability and environmental friendliness and a need for more comfortable and practical solutions.

Asia Pacific: Due to the Asia Pacific's substantial population, menstruation products are in high demand. However, the availability and cost of these products can fluctuate amongst various countries in the region. Menstrual products may be pricey or difficult to find in some places, such as rural areas and low-income neighborhoods. Governments, social enterprises, and NGOs are actively seeking to improve the accessibility and affordability of these items, especially in underprivileged groups, to solve this issue.

Browse the Detail Report “Reusable Period Panties Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Brief, Bikini, Boyshort, Hi-waist, Others); By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online); By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/reusable-period-panties-market

