Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (28 August to 1 september 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 28 August to 1 September 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|4 722
|45,0138
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|3 128
|44,9972
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|782
|45,0498
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 036
|45,0304
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|7 489
|45,3198
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|4 120
|45,3355
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|587
|45,3672
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 116
|45,3451
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|9 053
|45,8040
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|4 381
|45,8348
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|635
|45,8244
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|955
|45,8431
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|9 018
|46,1442
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|3 609
|46,1247
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|633
|46,0052
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|31-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|916
|46,1175
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|5 340
|46,8015
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|1 824
|46,8515
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|371
|46,9223
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|603
|46,8619
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment