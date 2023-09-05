Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (28 August to 1 september 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 28 August to 1 September 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Aug-23FR00000732984 72245,0138XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Aug-23FR00000732983 12844,9972DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Aug-23FR000007329878245,0498TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Aug-23FR00000732981 03645,0304AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Aug-23FR00000732987 48945,3198XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Aug-23FR00000732984 12045,3355DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Aug-23FR000007329858745,3672TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Aug-23FR00000732981 11645,3451AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Aug-23FR00000732989 05345,8040XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Aug-23FR00000732984 38145,8348DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Aug-23FR000007329863545,8244TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Aug-23FR000007329895545,8431AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Aug-23FR00000732989 01846,1442XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Aug-23FR00000732983 60946,1247DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Aug-23FR000007329863346,0052TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8731-Aug-23FR000007329891646,1175AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Sep-23FR00000732985 34046,8015XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Sep-23FR00000732981 82446,8515DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Sep-23FR000007329837146,9223TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Sep-23FR000007329860346,8619AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

