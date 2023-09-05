Windmill Farms Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

ASHBURN, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windmill Farms (“the Company”), a premier controlled environment agricultural producer of mushrooms, today announced that Ed Carolan, a seasoned food industry executive, has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer.



“We’re pleased to welcome Ed to the team,” said Clay Taylor, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Windmill Farms, who is retiring from the organization. “Ed’s experience in elevating world-class brands and shared commitment to a people-first culture position Windmill Farms for a bright future as we grow our talented team and best-in-class facilities.” Mr. Taylor will continue to support the business by offering his expertise and guidance as a special advisor to Windmill Farms.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience building brands in the food industry and driving business growth, Mr. Carolan most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Lyons Magnus, a diversified foodservice and ingredients company, and formerly in various senior leadership roles at Campbell Soup Company, including as President of Campbell Fresh and President of Campbell Soup’s US$3.6 billion U.S. division, the largest in the company. Mr. Carolan will lead Windmill Farms’ next phase of growth as it continues to expand its platform in Canada and the United States, creating local economic opportunities and safely delivering high quality, sustainable products that address food security in its communities.

“Windmill Farms has a proud history of supporting its local communities, empowering its employees and providing exceptional service to its customers,” said Mr. Carolan. “I am thrilled to join a team that places people and innovation at the forefront and shares my commitment to cultivating a culture that is caring, competitive and collaborative. I look forward to building on Windmill Farms’ strong legacy during this era of growth and opportunity.”

About Windmill Farms

Headquartered in Ashburn, Ontario, Windmill Farms is a premier controlled environment agricultural producer of mushrooms, providing premium-quality, organic mushrooms to customers across Canada and the United States year-round. Employing modern, Dutch-style technology, its advanced operations include three state-of-the-art production facilities in Ontario and, most recently, Sunnyside, Washington, and the only fully enclosed composting facility in North America.

