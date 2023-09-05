Cosmetic Implants Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.58 Billion by 2032, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10 billion in 2022 global cosmetic implants market will reach USD 21.58 billion in 2032. The desire to seem specific is becoming increasingly apparent to younger generations. Many well-known personalities have chosen cosmetic operations to improve their appearance, motivating their fans to do the same. The population's rising disposable income and growing knowledge of cosmetic implants' potential to enhance face features have contributed to the market's growth. The market has also benefited from the expansion of numerous businesses providing these services. Rising advertising expenses have also increased the market's potential. Cosmetic implants are currently a faster, more cost-effective, and high-end product on the global market, which will support their growth shortly.



Key Insight of the Global Cosmetic Implants Market



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's high per capita income and plenty of cosmetic surgery clinics fuel the demand for cosmetic operations and the market's expansion. Given the growing impact of social media and Hollywood celebrities choosing to get cosmetic surgeries, increasing emphasis is on having larger breasts and rounder buttocks. Increasing insurance coverage for these treatments makes cosmetic procedures more accessible and affordable. The market will rise due to government healthcare spending on cosmetic procedures for burn victims, trauma patients, and other accident victims.



In 2022, the polymers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41% and revenue of 4.10 billion.



In 2022, the dental segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 3.90 billion.



Advancement in market



April 2023 - Inverness, Scotland, is getting a new plastic surgery practice to perform facelifts, hair transplants and breast augmentations. The Aberdeen-based Alpha practice claims to be the only cosmetic surgery practice in northern Scotland that a plastic surgeon runs. It provides various cutting-edge cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the body and face.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the growing interest in cosmetic operations.



The rising popularity of cosmetic treatments like breast augmentation, jaw and cheek enlargement, and buccal fat removal among social media influencers and movie stars has led millions of people to choose these procedures for themselves. The emphasis on a person's body and face has increased the desire for cosmetic operations, particularly among young people. The market has grown partly due to rising disposable income and the expansion of cosmetic surgery facilities. In addition, the prevalence of congenital facial defects such as cleft lip has significantly grown, driving up demand for cosmetic procedures. The rising demand for cosmetic operations is partly due to increased trauma cases and accidents. The rising demand for aesthetic operations will drive the global cosmetic implant market.



Restraints: The high price of cosmetic surgery.



The vast majority of aesthetic surgeries are not required for a healthy body. The majority of operations aim to enhance or improve physical appearance. These procedures are optional. Given that they don't save lives, these operations are pricey. Insurance companies do not cover them, which raises the price. The high expenses of cosmetic operations from authorized clinics and licenced professionals make them unavailable and costly for typical customers, limiting the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Spending more money on research and development.



The cost of research and development to enhance aesthetic implants, procedures, and technology has surged in response to the rising demand for cosmetic surgery. The use of biomaterials in cosmetic implants and artificial intelligence A few examples are biomaterials in cosmetic implants and AI to enhance the imaging of aesthetic treatments. The research and development of aesthetic implants will benefit from the regulatory approval rate rising due to the simplified regulatory approval process. As a result, the market will rise due to increased research and development that produces technical advances.



Challenges: The increasing incidence of botched cosmetic surgeries.



The high cost of cosmetic surgeries often leads individuals with low income or no insurance coverage to opt for unlicensed cosmetic procedures from unqualified surgeons. These establishments use sub-par materials, procedures and systems, which lead to permanent deformity of the face or infection. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of celebrities undoing their cosmetic surgeries negatively impacts the market's growth. Therefore, the increasing incidence of botched cosmetic surgeries will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global Cosmetic implants market are:



• Institut Straumann AG

• GC Aesthetics plc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• AbbVie Inc.

• 3M

• Zimmer Holdings Inc.

• Sientra Inc.

• Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

• Johnson & Johnson



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material Type



• Polymers

• Metals

• Ceramics

• Biomaterials



By Application



• Dental

• Breast

• Penile

• Facial

• Buttock

• Calf

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



