Quick Food Service Restaurant Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global quick food service restaurant market looks promising with opportunities in the eat-in, takeaway, drive-through, and home delivery service industries. The global quick food service restaurant market is expected to reach an estimated $1.05 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are significant demand for fast-food and ready-to-eat food among people, increasing popularity of vegan fast food and fusion cuisine, and rising interest for restaurants equipped with modern digital technologies.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Quick Food Service Restaurant Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global quick food service restaurant market by restaurant type, service, cuisine type, and region.



Quick Food Service Restaurant Market by Restaurant Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Independent

• Chain



Quick Food Service Restaurant Market by Service [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Eat-In

• Takeaway

• Drive-Through

• Home Delivery



Quick Food Service Restaurant Market by Cuisine [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• American

• Chinese

• Italian

• Mexican

• Japanese

• Turkish & Lebanese

• Others



Quick Food Service Restaurant Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World



List of Quick Food Service Restaurant Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, quick food service restaurant companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the quick food service restaurant companies profiled in this report include-

• Ark Restaurant

• Burger King

• Carrols Restaurant

• Chipotle Mexican Grill

• Darden Concepts

• Dunkin Brands Group

• Kotipizza Group

Quick Food Service Restaurant Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that chain restaurant segment is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to its widespread geographic accessibility, diversified cultural and traditional customs, and growing trend of regional and local food.

• Eat-in will remain the largest segment due to increasing consumer interest for dining out at restaurants and rising percentage of customers regularly go out for the whole eating experience.

• North America will remain the largest region due to growing preference for multiple cuisines, significantly growing e-commerce industry, and the presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Global Quick Food Service Restaurant Market

• Market Size Estimates: Quick food service restaurant market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Quick food service restaurant market size by various segments, such as by restaurant type, service, cuisine type, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Quick food service restaurant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different restaurant types, services, cuisine types, and regions for the quick food service restaurant market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the quick food service restaurant market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the quick food service restaurant market size?

Answer: The global quick food service restaurant market is expected to reach an estimated $1.05 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for quick food service restaurant market?

Answer: The global quick food service restaurant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the quick food service restaurant market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are significant demand for fast-food and ready-to-eat food among people increasing popularity of vegan fast food and fusion cuisine rising interest for restaurants equipped with modern digital technologies

Q4. What are the major segments for quick food service restaurant market?

Answer: The future of the quick food service restaurant market looks promising with opportunities in the eat-in, takeaway, drive-through, and home delivery markets.

Q5. Who are the key quick food service restaurant market companies?



Answer: Some of the key quick food service restaurant market companies are as follows:

Q6. Which quick food service restaurant market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that chain restaurant segment is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its widespread geographic accessibility, diversified cultural and traditional customs, and growing trend of regional and local food.

Q7. In quick food service restaurant market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to growing preference for multiple cuisines, significantly growing e-commerce industry, and the presence of key players in the region.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global quick food service restaurant market by restaurant type (independent and chain), service (eat-in, takeaway, drive-through, and home delivery), cuisine type (American, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Turkish & Lebanese, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to quick food service restaurant market or related to quick food service restaurant companies, quick food service restaurant market size, quick food service restaurant market share, quick food service restaurant market growth, quick food service restaurant market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

