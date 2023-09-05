Asia-Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market Set for Exponential Growth to 2028, Propelled by Supportive Government Policies and Investments

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market By Type, By propulsion type, By Battery Capacity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018- 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific electric passenger car market is poised for rapid growth, driven by a combination of favorable government policies, increased investments by leading automotive manufacturers, and decreasing battery costs.

The adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies and the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) and battery production capacities in Southeast Asia are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for market players in the region.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Supportive Government Policies: Governments worldwide are channeling investments into electric mobility, promoting the phasing out of fossil fuel vehicles, expanding public EV charging infrastructure, and providing incentives such as subsidies and tax rebates to encourage EV adoption. These actions are projected to fuel the market's expansion, with governments also investing in charging infrastructure development.

Governments worldwide are channeling investments into electric mobility, promoting the phasing out of fossil fuel vehicles, expanding public EV charging infrastructure, and providing incentives such as subsidies and tax rebates to encourage EV adoption. These actions are projected to fuel the market's expansion, with governments also investing in charging infrastructure development. Rising EV Sales: Increasing environmental awareness and changing consumer preferences are leading to a surge in EV sales globally. Both passenger and commercial EVs are gaining popularity due to greater environmental consciousness. The growth in luxury car sales, driven by increased disposable income, is also contributing to the expansion of the EV market.

Increasing environmental awareness and changing consumer preferences are leading to a surge in EV sales globally. Both passenger and commercial EVs are gaining popularity due to greater environmental consciousness. The growth in luxury car sales, driven by increased disposable income, is also contributing to the expansion of the EV market. Recent Developments: Prominent automakers are introducing advanced electric vehicle models to the market, enhancing the options available to consumers. Notable developments include Tata Motors' launch of the long-range Nexon EV in India and Toyota's introduction of the bZ4X battery-powered SUV in Japan.

Challenges and Opportunities:

High Initial Investments: The establishment of EV fast charging infrastructure requires significant initial investment, presenting a challenge to the industry's growth. Additionally, the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure and high car costs are potential obstacles for market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Battery Capacity:

< 50 kWh

50-100 kWh

>100 kWh

Country:

China

Japan

India

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

South Korea

Malaysia

Prominent Companies:

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Inc.

Kia Motors Company

SAIC Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz AG

Hyundai Motor Corporation

BYD Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Company

Nissan Motor Company, Ltd

Volkswagen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cj2bc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.