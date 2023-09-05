New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motorcycle Rental Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489135/?utm_source=GNW



Motorcycle Rental Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global motorcycle rental market looks promising with opportunities in the motorcycle tourism and commute applications markets. The global motorcycle rental market is expected to reach an estimated $0.37 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the continuous rise in price of luxury bikes and two-wheelers, growing interest in several motorcycle racing events, and increasing popularity of road-trip tourism.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Motorcycle Rental Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global motorcycle rental market by bike type, booking channel, application, and region.



Motorcycle Rental Market by Bike Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Luxury Motorcycle

• Common Motorcycle



Motorcycle Rental Market by Booking Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Websites

• Apps



Motorcycle Rental Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Motorcycle Tourism

• Commutes

• Others



Motorcycle Rental Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World



List of Motorcycle Rental Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, motorcycle rental companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the motorcycle rental companies profiled in this report include-

• Adriatic Moto Tours

• EagleRider

• Harley-Davidson

• MotoQuest

• Motoroads

• Rental 819

• Hertz

Motorcycle Rentals Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that common motorcycle segment is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for electric vehicles and extensive demand for traditional two-wheeled motor vehicles for transportation and entertainment on roads and highways.

• Motorcycle tourism will remain the largest segment due to increasing popularity of bike tourism to explore various cultures, sceneries, and cuisine on two wheels.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising percentage of disposable income, growing popularity for bike tourism among India’s young population, and increasing preference for adventure riding among various countries, such as India, China, and Thailand.

Features of the Global Motorcycle Rental Market

• Market Size Estimates: Motorcycle rental market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Motorcycle rental market size by various segments, such as by bike type, booking channel, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Motorcycle rental market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different bike types, booking channels, applications, and regions for the motorcycle rental market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the motorcycle rental market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the motorcycle rental market size?

Answer: The global motorcycle rental market is expected to reach an estimated $0.37 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for motorcycle rental market?

Answer: The global motorcycle rental market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the motorcycle rental market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the continuous rise in price of luxury bikes and two-wheelers, growing interest in several motorcycle racing events, increasing popularity of road-trip tourism.

Q4. What are the major segments for motorcycle rental market?

Answer: The future of the motorcycle rental market looks promising with opportunities in the motorcycle tourism and commute applications.

Q5. Who are the key motorcycle rental companies?



Answer: Some of the key motorcycle rental companies are as follows:

• Adriatic Moto Tours

• EagleRider

• Harley-Davidson

• MotoQuest

• Motoroads

• Rental 819

• Hertz

Q6. Which motorcycle rental market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that common motorcycle segment is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for electric vehicles and extensive demand for traditional two-wheeled motor vehicles for transportation and entertainment on roads and highways.

Q7. In motorcycle rental market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising percentage of disposable income, growing popularity for bike tourism among India’s young population, and increasing preference for adventure riding in various countries, such as India, China, and Thailand.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global motorcycle rental market by bike type (luxury motorcycles and common motorcycles), booking channel (websites and apps), and application (motorcycle tourism and commutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to motorcycle rental market or related to motorcycle rental companies, motorcycle rental market size, motorcycle rental market share, motorcycle rental market growth, motorcycle rental market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________