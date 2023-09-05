Landsbankinn hf.: Green bond issuance in euros

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of a new green bond series in the amount of EUR 300 million, the bank’s third green bond issuance in euros. The bonds bear 6.375% fixed rate and were sold at terms equivalent to 313 basis points spread above mid-swap market rates. The bonds have a 3,5-year tenor and mature in March 2027.

Subscriptions were over EUR 1,500 million from more than 140 investors from continental Europe, UK and Scandinavia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme with reference to the bank’s sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 12 September 2023.

Dealer managers were BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.