Global Spatial Omics Technologies Market Size to Reach USD 862.10 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spatial omics technologies market reached a value of USD 307.41 million in 2022. It is projected to maintain a consistent revenue growth rate with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% throughout the forecast period, as indicated by the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research. Several factors contribute to this growth, including increased investments and funding in the development of these devices, a growing emphasis on precision medicine, and recent advancements in omics technologies.

Spatial omics technology offers high-throughput approaches for evaluating the spatial arrangement of cell types within specific niches and deciphering intercellular communication. This approach combines Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) or high-level multiplexing with various imaging techniques, enhancing our comprehension of gene expression distribution, transitions in cell states, and interactions between cells.

The amalgamation of single-cell multi-omics profiling with spatial assay platforms presents an extraordinary opportunity to comprehend cellular diversity in normal development, cancer, and various pediatric disorders. Numerous techniques for assessing proteins or RNA transcripts within the context of tissues' spatial distribution are under development. Companies like 10x Genomics, Akoya Biosciences, Lunaphore Technologies, NanoString Technologies, Rebus Biosystems, Resolve Biosciences, Veranome Biosystems, and Vizgen are actively working towards commercializing these technologies.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for single-cell analysis stands as a significant driver for market revenue growth. Methods for molecular profiling at the single-cell level within their original spatial context are rapidly evolving. Traditional approaches such as barcoding with reporters, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), and Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) have paved the way for spatial omics technologies to cover a broader range of transcripts or locations in recent years. For instance, single-cell spatial transcriptomics is a robust method for understanding gene activity in individual cells based on their position and local environment within tissue.

A prominent trend in the market is the escalating investments and funding directed towards the development of spatial omics technology. For instance, Owkin's announcement of USD 50 million and its partnership with NanoString Technology and academic institutes in Europe and America exemplify this trend. They aim to leverage spatial omics technology for advanced cancer research through the MOSAIC (Multi Omics Spatial Atlas in Cancer) initiative. This project will involve the collection and analysis of 7,000 tumor samples using spatial omics techniques to discover immuno-oncology disease subtypes, facilitating biomarker and drug discovery.

However, the substantial initial costs associated with spatial omics technologies pose a significant constraint on market revenue growth. The manufacturing cost of a MiSeq-based High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) array amounts to USD 150 per square millimeter (mm²). The process, from two-step sequencing to library preparation, takes three days, and the sequencing cost for this method remains at USD 800. Many commercial spatial diagnostic platforms come with considerable overhead, both in terms of equipment expenses and per-assay costs, rendering this technology unsuitable for widespread clinical deployment. Researchers face challenges in determining the ideal platform for their research due to the often high costs involved.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 307.41 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 10.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 862.10 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product Type, technology, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 10x Genomics, S2 Genomics, Inc.., NanoString Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dovetail Genomics., SEVEN BRIDGES GENOMICS, OMAPiX, Rebus Biosystems, Inc., and Standard BioTools. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global spatial omics technologies market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective spatial omics technologies solutions. Some major players included in the global spatial omics technologies market report are:

10x Genomics

S2 Genomics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dovetail Genomics

Seven Bridges Genomics

OMAPiX

Rebus Biosystems, Inc.

Standard BioTools

Strategic Development

On 26 June 2023, OMAPiX, a leading provider of spatial omics services and specialized data analytics, announced key collaborations with Vizgen, Resolve Biosciences, and Ultivue, Inc. OMAPiX scientists will use Vizgen's MERSCOPE Platform technology, Resolve Biosciences' Molecular CartographyTM technology, and Ultivue's InSituPlex and UltiStacker technologies as a part of this agreement to provide customers with standardized, reliable, high-quality spatial transcriptomic and proteomic data, as well as unique insights to accelerate drug development and life science research.

On 18 April 2023, Bio-Techne announced the formation a strategic alliance with Lunaphore to build a fully automated spatial multiomics solution. The companies will collaborate to create the first fully automated spatial multiomics method for same-slide hyperplex identification of protein and RNA biomarkers. The new method is expected to provide maximum panel design flexibility. It will also make it easier for researchers to combine antibodies with RNAscope in situ hybridization probes to highlight variations in cell morphologies and functional states across illnesses.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The academic & translational research institutes accounted for largest revenue share in the global spatial omics technologies market in 2022. This is because spatial techniques are especially useful in translational research for development of disease therapeutics because these enable researchers to investigate various tissue features. Spatial omics technological advancements and enhanced computation methodologies improves multi-modal spatial data processing, assisting researchers in developing new understandings of current materials and selecting new materials. Researchers in academic research institutes have an unprecedented chance to reveal cellular heterogeneity in normal development, cancer, and other catastrophic childhood disorders because of single-cell multi-omics profiling combined with spatial assay platforms. Researchers are now developing a new institutional shared resource aimed at deploying cutting-edge spatial omics platforms.

The software segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global spatial omics technologies market during the forecast period. This is because researchers can notice things that sequencing or other methods do not allow them to see due to spatial biology software platforms. Most software platforms now identify both RNA and proteins, and costs are falling rapidly. Other considerations are plex, resolution, whole-slide capability, compatibility with various types of samples, throughput, sensitivity, accuracy, and reproducibility. Two examples include GeoMx DSP from NanoString Technologies (for spatial profiling) and PhenoCycler from Akoya Biosciences (for multiplexed proteomics). For instance, Visium, 10x Genomics' platform for unbiased spatial discovery, was introduced in 2019. Researchers are using Visium to map the whole transcriptome with morphological context in Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) or fresh frozen samples.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global spatial omics technologies market in 2022. This is attributed to increasing number of clinical development in the field of spatial omics technologies, as well as key strategic initiatives and partnerships between major market companies developing spatial omics technologies, especially in the U.S.. For instance, on 12 April 2023, Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, and Enable Medicine announced a collaboration to provide Enable Medicine's advanced spatial omics data processing pipelines with the Canopy CellScape technology for quantitative high-plex spatial biology. This collaboration will enhance the CellScape system's analytic capabilities by allowing users to access enable medicine's advanced spatial analyses, such as cluster analysis, neighborhood analysis, and advanced data visualization, as well as efficient cloud-based computing, sharing, and data storage.

Emergen Research has segmented global the spatial omics technologies market on the basis product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Instruments Consumables Software



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Spatial Genomics Spatial Proteomics Spatial Transcriptomics



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Academic & Translational Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



