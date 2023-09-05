New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Communication Equipment (SATCOM) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489132/?utm_source=GNW



Satellite Communication Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global satellite communication equipment (satcom) market looks promising with opportunities in the asset tracking/monitoring, airtime, drones connectivity, data backup & recovery, navigation & monitoring, tele-medicine, and broadcasting applications. The global satellite communication equipment (satcom) market is expected to reach an estimated $58.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are emergence of LEO (low earth orbit) satellites and a network of satellites for efficient communication, increasing need for cloud-based services for platforms that support ground mobility, and growing preference for 5G enabled communication system across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Satellite Communication Equipment Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global satellite communication equipment market by platform, application, end use industry, and region.



Satellite Communication Equipment Market by Platform [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Portable

• Land mobile

• Land Fixed

• Airborne

• Maritime



Satellite Communication Equipment Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Asset Tracking/Monitoring

• Airtime

• Drones Connectivity

• Data Backup & Recovery

• Navigation & Monitoring

• Tele-Medicine

• Broadcasting

• Others



Satellite Communication Equipment Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial

• Government & Defense



Satellite Communication Equipment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World



List of Satellite Communication Equipment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, satellite communication equipment companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the satellite communication equipments companies profiled in this report include-

• Viasat

• SES S.

A.

• Intelsat

• Telesat

• EchoStar

• L3Harris Technologies

• Thuraya Telecommunications

Satellite Communication Equipment Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that airborne is expected to witness the highest growth over the period due to its growing need for advanced SATCOM as the on-the-go solution and the expanding usage of innovative airborne SATCOM in novel aircraft.

• Broadcasting will remain the largest segment due to extensive demand for SATCOM among DTH (direct-to-home) providers, rising preference for IP live-production technology, and increasing consumer spending on cable television, digital platforms, and broadcasting solutions.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the existence of a broad coastal area that necessitate ongoing surveillance of natural disasters, terrorism and criminal activities, supportive government investment in military technology development, and the presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Global Satellite Communication Equipment (SATCOM) Market

• Market Size Estimates: Satellite communication equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Satellite communication equipment market size by various segments, such as by platform, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Satellite communication equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different platforms, applications, end use industries, and regions for the satellite communication equipment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the satellite communication equipment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

