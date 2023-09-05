New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Virtualization Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489131/?utm_source=GNW



Mobile Virtualization Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global mobile virtualization market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, energy & utility, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, manufacturing & supply chain management, public sector & education, and retail, media & entertainment sectors. The global mobile virtualization market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions, rising preference towards digitization and automation among manufacturing units, and increasing popularity of workspace-as-a-service across the globe.



Mobile Virtualization Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global mobile virtualization market by technology, end use industry, and region.



Mobile Virtualization Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Application Containers

• Hypervisors

• Mobile Device Management



Mobile Virtualization Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• BFSI

• Energy & Utility

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management

• Public Sector & Education

• Retail, Media & Entertainment

• Others



Mobile Virtualization Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Mobile Virtualization Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, mobile virtualization companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mobile virtualization companies profiled in this report include-

• IBM

• VMware

• Broadcom

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• Citrix Systems

• AT&T

Mobile Virtualizations Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that hypervisor is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it enables physical host machines to run several virtual machines as guests while maximizing computing resources, like bandwidth and CPU cycles, and also helps in maintaining logical separation between VMs so as to reduce the chance of crashes or malware attacks.

• Retail, media & entertainment will remain the largest segment due to significant need for modern technology to improve retail operations, increase productivity, and enhance consumer interaction as well as connectivity of the employees.

• North America will remain the largest region due to growing number of SMEs and large enterprises, increasing organizational acceptance of digitalized activities, and the presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Global Mobile Virtualization Market

• Market Size Estimates: Mobile virtualization market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Mobile virtualization market size by various segments, such as by technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Mobile virtualization market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technologies, end use industries, and regions for the mobile virtualization market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the mobile virtualization market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the mobile virtualization market size?

Answer: The global mobile virtualization market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for mobile virtualization market?

Answer: The global mobile virtualization market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the mobile virtualization market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions, rising preference towards digitization and automation among manufacturing units, and increasing popularity of workspace-as-a-service across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for mobile virtualization market?

Answer: The future of the mobile virtualization market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, energy & utility, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, manufacturing & supply chain management, public sector & education, and retail, media & entertainment sectors.

Q5. Who are the key mobile virtualization market companies?



Answer: Some of the key mobile virtualization market companies are as follows:

Q6. Which mobile virtualization market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecast that hypervisor is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it enables physical host machines to run several virtual machines as guests while maximizing computing resources like bandwidth and CPU cycles and also helps in maintaining logical separation between VMs so as to reduce the chance of crashes or malware attacks.

Q7. In mobile virtualization market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to growing number of SMEs and large enterprises, increasing organizational acceptance of digitalized activities, and presence of key players in the region.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global mobile virtualization market by technology (application container, hypervisor, and mobile device management), end use industry (BFSI, energy and utility, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing and supply chain management, public sector and education, retail, entertainment and media, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



