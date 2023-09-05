New Research Report on Law School Faculty's Use of ChatGPT Echoes Recent News on AI in Legal Education

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking report titled "Survey of Law School Faculty, Use of ChatGPT" has been released, offering in-depth insights into how law school faculties are integrating ChatGPT into their research, teachings, and scholarships. This release is particularly timely, given the recent news article "ChatGPT on Campus: Law Schools Wrestle With Emerging AI Tools," which highlights the challenges and opportunities law schools face in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like ChatGPT.

Key Findings:

23.1% of assistant and associate professors are currently using ChatGPT in their research, teachings, or scholarships.

12.5% of faculty aged 50-59 use ChatGPT to enhance legal information retrieval and research.

7.32% of full professors believe ChatGPT will have a revolutionary impact on their field.

Faculty at public colleges generally find more benefits from using ChatGPT compared to their counterparts at private institutions.

The report is based on a survey that drew 104 responses from 56 law schools across the USA, conducted between April 10 and June 7, 2023.

The report's findings echo sentiments expressed in the news article, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach towards AI technologies in legal education. Polk Wagner, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, warned that banning AI tools like ChatGPT "is a fool's game." He stressed that students must understand the capabilities and limitations of AI to navigate ethical considerations, a sentiment the research report strongly validates.

A Comprehensive Guide

The 38-page report delves into various aspects:

Usage Patterns: Data is broken down by multiple variables, including age, gender, public or private college affiliation, and more.

Primary Applications: The report outlines how law school faculty primarily use ChatGPT, from research to teaching.

Perceived Benefits and Challenges: The report offers firsthand accounts of the benefits law faculty have experienced, as well as challenges they’ve faced.

Future Impact: The research report discusses how law faculties envision the future of ChatGPT and similar technologies in legal education.

Addressing Concerns

The report also addresses concerns that have been raised about the accuracy and ethical implications of AI technologies in legal processes. This includes issues such as potential errors in legal briefs drafted by AI, a concern highlighted by a recent incident involving New York lawyers being fined $5,000.

A Flexible Approach

In line with the insights offered by Aram Gavoor, associate dean for academic affairs at George Washington University Law School, this report supports the idea that individual professors should have the discretion to permit, partially permit, or ban technologies like ChatGPT, provided academic integrity is maintained.

The full report is now available for law school faculties, researchers, and legal tech enthusiasts who are interested in understanding the impact of AI in legal education.

