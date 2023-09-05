New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Device Management Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489130/?utm_source=GNW



Mobile Device Management Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global mobile device management market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, education, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and government sectors. The global mobile device management market is expected to reach an estimated $16.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for BYOD (bring your own devices) among corporates, the emergence of 5G enabled technologies, and increasing integration of AI with MDM solutions.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Mobile Device Management Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global mobile device management market by device type, operating system, end use industry, and region



Mobile Device Management Market by Device Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• Tablets

• Others



Mobile Device Management Market by Operating System [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Android

• iOS

• Windows

• Others



Mobile Device Management Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Education

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Others



Mobile Device Management Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Mobile Device Management Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, mobile device management companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mobile device management companies profiled in this report include-

• SOTI

• Manage Engine

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Cisco Systems

• SAP SE

• Broadcom

Mobile Device Managements Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that smartphones will remain the largest device type segment over the forecast period due to substantial demand for MDM solutions among employees’ mobile devices used for work in order to manage, safeguard, and enforce security standards.

• IT and telecom will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of mobile devices in this industry to supervise operations and significant use of MDM among IT managers to remotely provision and configure devices, observe device use, and perform real-time problem solving.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of key players, growing demand for enterprise mobility solutions, and increasing penetration of smartphone users in the region.

Features of the Global Mobile Device Management Market

• Market Size Estimates: Mobile device management market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Mobile device management market size by various segments, such as by device type, operating system, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Mobile device management market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different device types, operating systems, end use industries, and regions for the mobile device management market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the mobile device management market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the mobile device management market size?

Answer: The global mobile device management market is expected to reach an estimated $16.5 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for mobile device management market?

Answer: The global mobile device management market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the mobile device management market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for BYOD (bring your own devices) among corporates, the emergence of 5G enabled technologies, and increasing integration of AI with MDM solutions.

Q4. What are the major segments for mobile device management market?

Answer: The future of the mobile device management market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, education, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and government sectors.

Q5. Who are the key mobile device management companies?



Answer: Some of the key mobile device management companies are as follows:

• SOTI

• Manage Engine

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Cisco Systems

• SAP SE

• Broadcom

Q6. Which mobile device management market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that smartphones will remain the largest device type segment over the forecast period due to substantial demand for MDM solutions among employees’ mobile devices used for work in order to manage, safeguard, and enforce security standards.

Q7. In mobile device management market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of key players, growing demand for enterprise mobility solutions, and increasing penetration of smartphone users in the region.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global mobile device management market by device type (smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others), operating system (android, iOS, windows, and others), end use industry (BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, education, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to mobile device management market or related to mobile device management companies, mobile device management market size, mobile device management market share, mobile device management market growth, mobile device management market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

