New RSC Fellows and College members 2023 Press Release

OTTAWA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) and its members have elected this year’s new Fellows and named the incoming class of the RSC College.



One hundred and one new Fellows have been elected by their peers for their outstanding scholarly, scientific and artistic achievement. Recognition by the RSC for career achievement is the highest honour an individual can achieve in the Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences.

The RSC is also welcoming 58 new Members of the RSC College. The College consists of mid-career leaders who provide the RSC with a multigenerational capacity to help Canada and the world address major challenges and seize new opportunities including those identified in emerging fields.

“The Royal Society of Canada is very proud to welcome today an imposing group of inspiring scholars, artists and creators whose peers have recognized their exceptional contributions to the world of science and culture and to the well-being of our society. The impact of their work will continue to be felt in the development of public policies for years to come, while adding greatly to the enrichment of public life,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, president of the RSC.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the RSC will welcome the 2023 new Members of the RSC College and on Friday, November 17, the Class of 2023 new RSC Fellows will be inducted for outstanding research and scholarly achievement. The ceremonies will be held in person in Waterloo, Ontario. We hope you will join us in celebrating this stunning landscape of talent, imagination, discipline, and discovery. Click here to register.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences, and The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

