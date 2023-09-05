North America Electric Scooter Market to be Worth $13.07 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ North America Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, Electric Mopeds, E-scooters & Bikes), Power Output (Less than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Country - Forecast to 2030’, North America electric scooters market is projected to reach $13.07 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2023–2030. By Volume, this market is projected to reach 11.8 million units by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2023–2030.

Electric scooters are plug-in electric vehicles with two or three wheels. The electricity is stored on board in a rechargeable battery, which drives one or more electric motors. Electric scooters have brushless direct current (BLDC) electric motors built into the hub of wheels. All electric kick scooters have at least one motor, while more powerful ones have two. Electric scooters consist of different types of E-bikes, including kick scooters, electric motorcycles, and electric mopeds. An electric kick scooter consists of a footboard mounted on two wheels and a long steering handle, propelled by resting one foot on the footboard and pushing the other against the ground, assisted by an electric motor. Electric scooters are used for private and public transportation, shared mobility, micromobility, logistics, short commutes, and industrial applications.

Electric scooters are used for short-distance commuting within cities and towns and for courier and E-commerce delivery applications. These vehicles have a smaller battery pack and a driving range of less than 100 km per charge. These vehicles are lightweight, more efficient than conventional bikes, and can maneuver easily through congested streets. They serve the limited purpose of short-distance commuting.

The growth of the North America electric scooters market is driven by the factors such as the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles and E-bikes for short commutes, the rising deployment of electric scooters for ride-sharing services in North America, and the demand for clean transportation alternatives. Furthermore, rising health awareness among millennials, the emergence of advanced fleet management technologies, and advancements in battery technology are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players operating in the North America electric scooters market.

However, the high costs of electric two-wheelers, E-scooters, and bikes and the short lifespan of batteries are expected to restrain the growth of this market. In addition, the lack of regulations in the electric two-wheelers and micromobility space poses a challenge to the growth of this market.

In addition, the integration of electric scooters with mobile apps is a major trend for players operating in the North America electric scooters market.

Based on vehicle type, the North America electric scooters market is segmented into E-kick scooters & bikes, electric mopeds, and electric motorcycles. The electric motorcycles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing government policies for promoting electric mobility, growing awareness regarding the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution, rising demand for electric motorcycles among consumers, increasing gasoline prices, and stringent emission norms.

Based on power output, the North America electric scooters market is segmented into less than 3.6 kW, 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW, and 20 kW to 100 kW. The 20 kW To 100 KW segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles in emerging economies, the high growth of the electric two-wheelers market in North America during the pandemic, favorable incentives and tax benefits, and growing demand for fast and powerful electric two-wheelers among the young generation.

Based on battery technology, the North America electric scooters market is segmented into sealed lead acid battery, lithium-ion battery, and lithium-ion polymer battery. The lithium-ion polymer (LiPo) battery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. LiPo batteries are known for their cost-effectiveness and reliable performance compared to lithium batteries. These batteries employ solid, colloidal polymers or organic electrolytes. LiPo batteries offer several advantages, including large capacity and fast charging capabilities. They deliver high power output quickly, making them suitable for applications like E-bikes, where immediate power assistance is required during startup.

Based on motor type, the North America electric scooters market is segmented into hub motors and mid-drive motors. The hub motors segment is further segmented into geared hub motors and gearless hub motors. In 2023, the hub motors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric scooters market. Hub motors offer flexibility since they can power rear-wheel, front-wheel, or all-wheel-drive vehicles. An electric bike with a rear hub motor is easier to operate than an electric bike with a front hub motor since electric bikes with rear hub motors provide more stability. One of the biggest advantages of hub motors is that they require little or no maintenance. They are an independent drive system that retains all components inside the motor casing.

Based on end user, the North America electric scooters market is segmented into government institutions, academic institutes/universities, business organizations, micromobility service providers, individuals, and other end users. In 2023, the business organizations segment is expected to account for the largest share of North America electric scooters. Business organizations use E-scooters mostly for logistics. Some use E-scooters for courier and delivery services. Emco electroroller GmbH provides delivery E-scooters supplemented with practical transport boxes for pizza services, pharmacies, florists, and craftsmen.

Based on country, the North America electric scooters market is segmented into U.S. and Canada. In 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of North America electric scooters; its major market share is attributed to the growing consumer interest in EVs, the increasing number of projects undertaken by the companies operating in the electric mobility industry, and growing government support for enhancing EV sales across the country.

The key players operating in the North America electric scooters market are Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Italy), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Niu Technologies (China), Riese & Müller GmbH (Germany), Leon Cycle (Germany‎), Govecs AG (Germany), Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH (Germany), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.), and emco electroroller GmbH (Germany).

