Debby Jenkins Joins Greystone as Executive Managing Director to Focus on Growing Mission-Driven Strategies and Social Impact Housing

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Debby Jenkins has joined the firm as an Executive Managing Director. In this new role, she will focus on growing Greystone’s mission-driven strategies, including its Social Impact and Affordable Housing platforms. Ms. Jenkins will collaborate across teams to develop and execute strategies that promote the creation, financing, and preservation of safe and affordable housing that also makes a positive impact on local communities.

Prior to coming into this newly created role at Greystone, Ms. Jenkins spent nearly 15 years at Freddie Mac where she held a variety of leadership positions, most recently serving as Head of the GSE’s Multifamily platform. She has spent the greater part of her 30+ year career in the Multifamily sector, focusing on workforce and affordable housing.

“The prospect of having the tools and the team to build what is possible for Affordable and Social Impact Housing is what drew me to this opportunity at Greystone,” said Ms. Jenkins. “Greystone is renowned for its driving principle of impacting others’ lives, and the Social Impact concept is a natural extension of both Greystone’s cultural ethos and its expansive affordable housing business platform. I’m thrilled to take on a new challenge and contribute to the greater impact we, along with our clients, can make together for those who rely on critical affordable housing.”

“Debby is a true visionary in our industry, and her diverse expertise in leading the nation’s largest mission-driven multifamily finance platform aligns with our goals in becoming a Social Impact Housing leader,” said Mr. Steve Rosenberg, CEO of Greystone, and to whom Ms. Jenkins reports. “I can’t wait to see what Debby accomplishes in her role here at Greystone and know that the sky’s the limit with her capabilities.”

About Greystone

