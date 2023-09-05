New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT MVNO Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489125/?utm_source=GNW



IoT MVNO Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global IoT MVNO market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer and enterprise markets. The global IoT MVNO market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of IoT based gadgets, growing preference towards connected devices, and rising demand for network virtualization techniques.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



IoT MVNO Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global IoT MVNO market by operational model, subscriber, business model, and region



IoT MVNO Market by Operation Model [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Resellers

• Service Operators

• Full MVNO



IoT MVNO Market by Subscriber [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumers

• Enterprises



IoT MVNO Market by Business Model [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Discount

• Specialist Data

• Ethnic

• Business

• International/Roaming

• Youth/Media

• Bundled

• Others



IoT MVNO Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of IoT MVNO Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies IoT MVNO companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the IoT MVNO companies profiled in this report include-

• KDDI

• KORE Wireless

• Sierra Wireless

• Twilio

• Asahi Net

• Telit

• BICS

IoT MVNO Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that service operator segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the period due to rising need for internet of things (IoT)-based devices and growing requirement for security, flexibility, scalability, and data-driven insights.

• Enterprise will remain the largest segment due to the extensive usage of IoT-based MVNOs in enterprises, like logistic sector, to monitor and record the flow of products across the supply chain.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives in the development of IoT based technologies and solutions, ongoing improvement of the communication infrastructure, and presence of key customers in the region.

Features of the Global IoT MVNO Market

• Market Size Estimates: IoT MVNO Market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: IoT MVNO Market size by various segments, such as by operation model, subscriber, business model, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: IoT MVNO Market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different operation models, subscribers, business models, and regions for the IoT MVNO Market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the IoT MVNO Market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the IoT MVNO Market size?

Answer: The global IoT MVNO Market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for IoT MVNO Market?

Answer: The global IoT MVNO Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2028

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the IoT MVNO Market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of IoT based gadgets, growing preference towards connected devices, and rising demand for network virtualization techniques.

Q4. What are the major segments for IoT MVNO Market?

Answer: The future of the IoT MVNO Market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer and enterprise markets.

Q5. Who are the key IoT MVNO companies?



Answer: Some of the key IoT MVNO companies are as follows:

• KDDI

• KORE Wireless

• Sierra Wireless

• Twilio • Asahi Net

• Telit

• BICS

Q6. Which IoT MVNO Market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that service operator segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the period due to rising need for internet of things (IoT)-based devices and growing requirement for security, flexibility, scalability, and data-driven insights.

Q7. In IoT MVNO Market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives in the development of IoT based technologies and solutions, ongoing improvement of the communication infrastructure, and presence of key customers in the region.

Q.8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global IoT MVNO market by operation model (reseller, service operator, and full MVNO), subscriber (consumer and enterprise), business model (discount, specialist data, ethnic, business, international/roaming, youth/media, bundled, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to IoT MVNO market or related to IoT MVNO companies, IoT MVNO market size, IoT MVNO market share, IoT MVNO market growth, IoT MVNO market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489125/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________