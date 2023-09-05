Global Boat Batteries Market size expected to growth at a 6.1% CAGR during Forecast Period: Insights by Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 50% of the B oat B atteries M arket is made up of lead-acid batteries, which are the most popular variety. However, because of their reduced weight, increased lifespan, and higher energy density, lithium-ion batteries are becoming more and more common. AGM batteries and gel batteries are some other varieties of boat batteries.

Application, end-user, and geographic segments are used to categorise the boat battery market. Starting batteries, deep cycle batteries, and trolling batteries are the market segments according to application. Deep cycle batteries are used to power the boat's electrical equipment while starting batteries are utilised to start the motor. Trolling motors are powered by trolling batteries.

The market is divided into leisure boats, commercial boats, and military boats based on end-user. The greatest segment of the market is made up of recreational boats. During the predicted period, commercial boats and military boats are anticipated to grow more quickly.

Due to rising disposable income levels and the popularity of water activities, the industry is expanding quickly. Boat batteries, which are used to power a range of maritime appliances, lights, and motors, are becoming more and more in demand as a result of this.

Due to its advantages for the environment and cheaper maintenance requirements, electric boats are growing in popularity. This is boosting demand for lithium-ion batteries, which can power electric boats.

The effects of marine pollution on the environment are becoming more widely known. This is encouraging the use of boat batteries that are better for the environment, including lithium-ion batteries.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031



Cranking or Starting Boat Batteries

Deep-Cycle Boat Batteries

Dual Purpose Boat Batteries Segmentation By Application Large Boat

Small and Medium Boat Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers Increasing Demand For Marine Leisure Activities

Growing adoption of Electric Boats

The Global Boat Batteries Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The growth of the market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for marine leisure activities, the growing adoption of electric boats, and the rising environmental concerns. The market is also expected to benefit from the technological advancements in boat batteries.

Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for boat batteries due to its significant recreational boating industry and vast boating population. The US and Canada are the two largest markets in this region. The demand for boat batteries in North America is influenced by favorable boating conditions, a rise in interest in outdoor recreational activities, the popularity of boating contests, and water sports.

Europe's top suppliers of boat batteries include Germany, the UK, Italy, and France. Boat batteries are in great demand across the continent. Boating has a long history in Europe, where there are several marinas, lakes, and rivers. The success of this business is influenced by a variety of factors, such as the accessibility of boat suppliers and manufacturers, the popularity of recreational boats, the growing expenses of maritime tourism, and others.

The boat battery market is expanding more quickly in the Asia Pacific area. Market growth is encouraged by Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and other significant countries. The region's expanding middle class, increasing disposable income, and expanding interest in recreational boating activities are driving the need for boat batteries. The development of marinas, boating infrastructure, and coastal tourism all have an impact on the sector's growth.

Key Highlights For The Boat Batteries Market

The Boat Batteries Market Size is anticipated expanding at a 6.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2031.

The market is divided into four sections based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The biggest markets for boat batteries are in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. During the projection period, Latin America is anticipated to see the quickest market growth.

Key Players

Century Yuasa Batteries

Lifeline Batteries

Interstate Batteries

Trojan Battery Company

EXIDE INDUSTRIES

Chrome Battery

MIGHTY MAX BATTERY

Universal Power Group

EnerSys

Boat Batteries Market Segmentations

Segmentation By Type

Cranking or Starting Boat Batteries

Deep-Cycle Boat Batteries

Dual Purpose Boat Batteries

Segmentation By Application

Large Boat

Small and Medium Boat

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

Table of Contents

