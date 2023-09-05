New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT IAM Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489124/?utm_source=GNW



IoT IAM Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global IoT IAM market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government and defense, energy and utility, automotive, retail & e-commerce, and IT & telecom sectors. The global IoT IAM market is expected to reach an estimated $18.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 23.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising concern towards data security and privacy, growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud-based IAM solutions, and increasing adoption for BYOI to enable numerous services with a single credential information.



IoT IAM Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global IoT IAM market by offering, security type, end use industry, and region



IoT IAM Market by Offering [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Solution

• Service



IoT IAM Market by Security Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cloud Security

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Others



IoT IAM Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Automotive

• Retail and E-Commerce

• IT and Telecom

• Others



IoT IAM Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World



List of IoT IAM Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies IoT IAM companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the IoT IAM companies profiled in this report include-

• AWS

• Thales

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Broadcom

• Open Text

• Cisco Systems

IoT IAM Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that network security is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising usage to protect the network and data from threats, infringements, and disruptions and increasing use of IoT IAM on laptops, smartphones, and mobile devices for ensuring security of devices in organizations.

• BFSI will remain the largest segment due to extensive use of IoT IAM among financial sectors to protect its employees, clients, assets, locations, and business activities.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of key players and IOT solution providers, growing adoption of BYOD approach among organizations, and existence of strict data protection regulations in the region.

Features of the Global IoT IAM Market

Market Size Estimates: IoT IAM market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: IoT IAM market size by various segments, such as by offering, security type, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: IoT IAM market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different offering, security type, end use industry, and regions for the IoT IAM market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the IoT IAM market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

