Global Bacteriophage Market Size to Reach USD 65.67 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bacteriophage market , which amounted to USD 43.52 million in 2022, is poised for steady growth with a projected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% throughout the forecast period, as reported by the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. This growth is primarily attributed to several key factors.

One major driver is the escalating prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a grave concern in the medical field. As traditional antibiotics lose their effectiveness due to the rapid proliferation of resistance-forming genes, bacteriophages have emerged as a potent alternative. These microscopic viruses have found practical application in phage therapy, effectively treating secondary infected burn-mediated ulcers, infected diabetic foot ulcers, and other stubbornly infected wounds.

Remarkably, recent advancements in phage genetic engineering have ushered in a new era, allowing the deliberate modification of wild phage isolates to enhance their therapeutic potential. This involves adjusting host specificity and other desirable traits as needed, paving the way for more effective treatments. Furthermore, over the past five years, the processes involved in phage synthesis have undergone significant evolution, contributing to the market's growth. Another crucial factor bolstering market revenue is the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms, underlining the pressing need for bacteriophage-based solutions.

The escalating global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in healthcare has sparked a growing demand for alternative treatment approaches. One such approach gaining renewed attention is phage therapy, an age-old antibacterial method employing bacteriophages to combat AMR bacteria. This resurgence is driven by the increasing prevalence of AMR bacteria worldwide, prompting the exploration of phage therapy as an effective alternative.



Additionally, the upswing in funding and research endeavors aimed at developing bacteriophage-based medications is poised to fuel market revenue growth in the foreseeable future. Several pharmaceutical companies have secured funding for researching phage formulations targeting a range of illnesses, including upper respiratory tract infections and abscesses.

Moreover, a noteworthy trend within the industry is the mounting clinical development efforts and investments directed towards bacteriophage-based treatments. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States recently allocated USD 2.5 million to 12 global institutes to advance research in phage therapy. Furthermore, a multi-center Phase 1b/2 trial is underway, assessing the microbiological activity of a single phage treatment dose in cystic fibrosis patients chronically colonized with P. aeruginosa. Another example is Locus, which initiated a phase 2/3 trial in July 2022 to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of a phage medication product for treating acute uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) E. coli.

However, several factors could potentially impede market revenue growth. These include the horizontal evolution of bacteria, the limited host range of bacteriophages, the necessity for endotoxin removal in preparations, the scientific feasibility of isolation, the mode of treatment, and the risk of immune rejection. Current clinical applications of phage treatments remain relatively rare due to extended product development timelines and the rigorous approval processes required by regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This limitation has resulted in the constrained availability of phage treatments for clinical use, with a growing focus on nonclinical applications such as food safety, agriculture, and clinical diagnostics.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 43.52 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 4.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 65.67 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ADM, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Proteon Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Biochimpharm JSC., CYTOPHAGE TECHNOLOGIES INC., ACD Pharma, ELIGO BIOSCIENCE., and Intralytix, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bacteriophage market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bacteriophage solutions. Some major players included in the global bacteriophage market report are:

ADM

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Proteon Pharmaceuticals

BiomX

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Biochimpharm JSC.

Cytophage Technologies Inc.

ACD Pharma

ELIGO BIOSCIENCE.

Intralytix, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 11 July 2023, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on antibioticresistant and difficult to treat bacterial infections, announced that it has signed into a credit and security arrangement with Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. Before transactional fees, the gross proceeds of the credit arrangement upon closing are USD 25 million.

On 12 January 2023, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. (APT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the first patient has been dosed in the PHAGE clinical study, an early-stage clinical trial evaluating bacteriophage therapy in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF) who carry Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. The trial is determining if bacteriophage therapy is safe and capable of reducing the number of bacteria in volunteers' lungs.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The retail pharmacies accounted for largest revenue share in the global bacteriophage market in 2022. This is because retail pharmacists can fill prescriptions on-site, which can be more convenient for patients, who want a more efficient discharge process rather than filling prescriptions at an off-site location. The retail pharmacy landscape (also referred to as pharmacies that dispense prescription medication) has changed dramatically during the last two decades. Retail pharmacists help to prepare and administer medicines, counsel clients on prescription administration, and alert them to potential drug interactions. Customers can also speak with retail pharmacists about Over-the-Counter (OTC) medications and other basic healthcare needs.

The phage probiotics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global bacteriophage market during the forecast period. The combination of probiotics and bacteriophages in a protective dual-encapsulation structure provides a novel option for digestive and overall systemic health. Phage integration with probiotic dietary supplements is gaining popularity. Phages are capable of specifically targeting pro-inflammatory or pathogenic organisms in the gut, potentially enhancing Gastrointestinal (GI) effects of probiotics. Scientists have discovered a way to significantly improve probiotics by mixing them with a process known as phage treatment. According to research, when 7 specific probiotics and 4 types of bacteriophages are taken together, bad bacteria are eliminated, allowing helpful bacteria to multiply thousands of times faster. As a result, major companies and academic institutes are going through clinical development of phage probiotics. These are the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global bacteriophage market in 2022 This is attributed to increasing number of clinical trial studies, as well as key strategic initiatives and partnerships between major market companies developing bacteriophage, especially in the U.S.. For instance, on 13 September 2022, Locus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology firm creating a novel class of precision designed bacteriophage therapeutics for a wide range of bacterial disorders, reported that patient enrollment in the ELIMINATE study has commenced and the first patient has been treated. ELIMINATE is a registration-enabling Phase 2/3 clinical trial of lead candidate LBP-EC01, a CRISPR-enhanced bacteriophage (crPhage) precision medicine for the treatment of E. coli-caused urinary tract infections (UTIs.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bacteriophage market on the basis product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Phage Probiotics Phage Therapeutics



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Oral Topical Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Gastroenterology Respiratory Infections Skin Infection Wound Prophylaxis Urogenital Infection Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



