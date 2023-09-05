The Global Hearing Implants Market Is Set To Soar To $6.3 Billion In 2023 With Robust CAGR Of 9.7% As Per The Business Research Company's Hearing Implants Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company, the global hearing implants market is on an upward trajectory, with an impressive growth rate from $3.95 billion in 2022 to $4.4 billion in 2023, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its ascent, reaching a size of $6.36 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 9.7%.



Aging Population Spurs Demand

One of the primary driving forces behind this growth is the global aging population, particularly individuals aged 60 and above. Hearing loss is a prevalent age-related disorder, and as per the United Nations, there were approximately 727 million people aged 65 and older in the world in 2020. With the geriatric population on the rise, the demand for hearing implants is expected to increase significantly. Thus, the expanding aging demographic is poised to be a major catalyst for the continued growth of the hearing implants market.

Leading Players and Technological Advancements

Key players in the hearing implants market include Sonova (Switzerland), Advanced Bionics AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG, William Demant Holding Group (Denmark), Microson S.A. (Spain), RION, SeboTek Hearing Systems, Arphi Electronics, Widex A/S, and Audina Hearing Instruments.

These companies are at the forefront of utilizing cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing in binaural cochlear surgeries. This innovation focuses on creating custom 3D-printed implants using biocompatible materials, enhancing the treatment of anatomical defects with the assistance of stem cells. Sonova, for instance, manufactures binaural cochlear implants that employ both electrical and acoustic modes of stimulation to enhance hearing and improve speech discrimination. Additionally, scientists in 2020 introduced a 3D-microscaffold cochlear implant featuring a 3D-printed steroid reservoir designed to reduce damage to residual hearing during electrode insertion trauma.

North America Leads the Market

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the global hearing implants market, with Asia-Pacific ranking as the second-largest region in the industry. The market's geographical scope encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The global hearing implants market is categorized based on type, including Cochlear Implants, Middle Ear Implants, Bone Conduction Implants, and Auditory Brainstem Implants. It is further segmented by end-user, with options for Hospitals, ENT Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, catering to various medical settings. The market also considers age groups, distinguishing between Adult and Pediatric segments.

