Optical Measurement Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global optical measurement market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace and defense, energy and power, electronics manufacturing, industrial, and medical industries. The global optical measurement market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing inclination towards 3D metrology services, growing demand for this device in industry 4.0 settings, and rising demand for IoT based technologies.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Optical Measurement Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global optical measurement market by product type, offering, end use industry, and region



Optical Measurement Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

•Autocollimator

•Measuring Microscope

•Profile Projector

•Optical Digitizers and Scanners

•Coordinate Measuring Machines

•Video Measuring Machines



Optical Measurement Market by Offering [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

•Software

•Hardware

•Services



Optical Measurement Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

•Automotive

•Aerospace and Defense

•Energy and Power

•Electronics Manufacturing

•Industrial

•Medical

•Others



Optical Measurement Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Optical Measurement Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, optical measurement companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the optical measurement companies profiled in this report include-

• Hexagon

• Faro Technologies

• Jenoptik

• Keyence

• Mitutoyo

• Nikon

• Vision Engineering

Optical Measurement Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that coordinate measuring machine is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its several benefits, such as capacity for easy and accurate measuring, need for less labor, and reduced possible errors.

• Automotive will remain the largest segment due to significant need for optical measurement systems in the automobile sector to upgrade comfort and safety standards.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of key players and significant demand for optical measurement system in various end use industries, including automotive and aerospace sector of the region.

Features of the Global Optical Measurement Market

• Market Size Estimates: Optical measurement market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Optical measurement market size by various segments, such as by product type, offering, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Optical measurement market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, offerings, end use industries, and regions for the optical measurement market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the optical measurement market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

