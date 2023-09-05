IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|201
|120.14
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|39
|118.70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,360
|119.75
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|70
|120.27
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|21
|120.20
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,509
|120.11
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|122
|120.14
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|114
|120.10
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,364
|119.97
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|42
|120.30
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|102
|120.26
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|16
|120.90
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,440
|120.53
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|16
|118.20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|103
|118.95
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,481
|119.06
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,000
|119.89
