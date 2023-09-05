IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 - 2023

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/08/2023FR0010259150201120.14CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/08/2023FR001025915039118.70TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/08/2023FR00102591501,360119.75XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/08/2023FR001025915070120.27CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/08/2023FR001025915021120.20TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/08/2023FR00102591501,509120.11XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/08/2023FR0010259150122120.14AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/08/2023FR0010259150114120.10TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/08/2023FR00102591501,364119.97XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/08/2023FR001025915042120.30AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/08/2023FR0010259150102120.26CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/08/2023FR001025915016120.90TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/08/2023FR00102591501,440120.53XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2023FR001025915016118.20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2023FR0010259150103118.95CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/09/2023FR00102591501,481119.06XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,000119.89 


Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 2023