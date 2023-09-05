IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/08/2023 FR0010259150 201 120.14 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/08/2023 FR0010259150 39 118.70 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,360 119.75 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/08/2023 FR0010259150 70 120.27 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/08/2023 FR0010259150 21 120.20 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,509 120.11 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/08/2023 FR0010259150 122 120.14 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/08/2023 FR0010259150 114 120.10 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,364 119.97 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2023 FR0010259150 42 120.30 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2023 FR0010259150 102 120.26 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2023 FR0010259150 16 120.90 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,440 120.53 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/09/2023 FR0010259150 16 118.20 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/09/2023 FR0010259150 103 118.95 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,481 119.06 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,000 119.89





Attachment