Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 5 September 2023







Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Anders Christen Obel

Reason for the notification

Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 – STG

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 105.700 122 shares DKK 105.800 824 shares DKK 105.900 1345 shares DKK 106.000 2184 shares DKK 106.100 207 shares DKK 106.200 500 shares DKK 106.300 5814 shares DKK 106.400 704 shares

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,700 shares

Total price: DKK 1,242,010.60

Date of the transaction

2023-08-31

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen: XCSE

Turquoise Europe: TQEX

Cboe Europe Equities - European Equities (Nl): CCXE

Aquis Exchange Europe: AQEU

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

