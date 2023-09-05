Community Care Corps Funds Volunteer Models to Support Family Caregivers, Older Adults, and Adults with Disabilities

Washington, DC, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Corps is pleased to announce the funding of thirty new innovative local models across the country helping family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities using volunteer nonmedical assistance to maintain independence in their own homes. A new component, a Volunteer Chaperone model, was added to Community Care Corps focused on assisting older adults and adults with disabilities to attend much needed non-emergency medical appointments and outpatient procedures.



Community Care Corps is awarding thirty 18-month grants totaling $4 million to organizations nationwide to support local innovative models. This year, 158 organizations responded to the Request for Proposals seeking funds for their models. The selected grantees serve a mix of diverse communities across the country. Twenty-three grantees will provide nonmedical assistance such as companionship and friendly visits, respite, errand running, help around the house, transportation, and home maintenance. Seven grantees will implement the new Volunteer Chaperone model.

Community Care Corps, a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), is a partnership of three national nonprofit organizations: The Oasis Institute, Caregiver Action Network, and USAging.



The President of The Oasis Institute, Paul Weiss, commented, "We are thrilled by the opportunity to fund innovative approaches to supporting low-income caregivers. The strong response to the Community Care Corps (C3) request for proposals is a window into the overwhelming need for caregivers' support in every community. The C3 supported program models address a wide range of challenges for older adults, adults with disabilities, and their family caregivers in ways that improve quality of life, health outcomes, and the ability of families to care for their loved ones at home."



Marvell Adams, Jr., CEO of Caregiver Action Network, said, "I am excited to be involved in the funding of this fourth year of Community Care Corps grants. The proposals submitted covered a wide range of innovative ways to help support family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities. I look forward to seeing how the selected models impact the communities they serve."



Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging added, “Awareness of the importance of addressing the needs of our nation’s caregivers continues to grow as demonstrated by the number of applications we received. These new grantees will build on the successes of previous grantees to provide innovative volunteer services and assistance that improve the lives of caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities. We are excited to support this next round of grantees who represent a diverse group of communities and look forward to the impact they will have on caregivers across the nation.”



For a complete listing of Community Care Corps grant recipients and their models, visit CommunityCareCorps.org

About the Partnership Team

Oasis founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization that is active in over 250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging for older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. Oasis enables adults ages 50 and over across the country to pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-person and online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities, exercise, and more. Oasis's flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program works in partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutors with struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growing caregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation of strategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizations as a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.

Caregiver Action Network is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer's disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

USAging represents and supports the national network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocates for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs that help older adults and people with disabilities live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is the only organization that represents the nation's 616 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and more than 260 Title VI Native American Aging Programs that serve millions of older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers. USAging is dedicated to supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy, sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their visibility, and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and community-based services.

This project #90CCDG0001 is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $15,356,972 with 80 percent funded by ACL/HHS and $3,839,243 or 20 percent funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government