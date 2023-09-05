New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Storage Data Center Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489116/?utm_source=GNW



Storage Data Center Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global storage data center market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, and healthcare applications. The global storage data center market is expected to reach an estimated $63.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are emergence of green data centers, rising adoption of IoT based technologies, and constant improvement of the IT infrastructure in developing nations.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Storage Data Center Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global storage data center market by deployment, application, and region



Storage Data Center Market by Deployment [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

•Storage Area Network (SAN) System

•Network-Attached Storage (NAS) System

•Direct-Attached Storage (DAS) System



Storage Data Center Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

•IT & Telecommunications

•BFSI

•Government

•Healthcare

•Others



Storage Data Center Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World



List of Storage Data Center Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, storage data center companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the storage data center companies profiled in this report include-

• Dell Technologies

• IBM

• Buffalo

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• FADU

• Huawei Technologies

Storage Data Center Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that SAN will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its widespread user adoption for maintaining and accessing vast amounts of data or information.

• BFSI will remain the largest segment due to increasing inclination towards digitalized financial services and growing concern over the security of financial data.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for cloud computing services and increasing consumer and business-driven data traffic in the region.

Features of the Global Storage Data Center Market

• Market Size Estimates: Storage data center market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Storage data center market size by various segments, such as by deployment, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Storage data center market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different deployments, applications, and regions for the storage data center market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the storage data center market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the storage data center market size?

Answer: The global storage data center market is expected to reach an estimated $63.4 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for storage data center market?

Answer: The global storage data center market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the storage data center market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are emergence of green data centers rising adoption of IoT based technologies constant improvement of the IT infrastructure in developing nations.

Q4. What are the major segments for storage data center market?

Answer: The future of the storage data center market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, and healthcare applications.

Q5. Who are the key storage data center market companies?



Answer: Some of the key storage data center market companies are as follows:

Q6. Which storage data center market segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In storage data center market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global storage data center market by deployment (storage area network system, network-attached storage system, and direct-attached storage system), application (IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to storage data center market or related to storage data center companies, storage data center market size, storage data center market share, storage data center market growth, storage data center market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

