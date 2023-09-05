New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Server Data Center Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489115/?utm_source=GNW



Server Data Center Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global server data center market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing applications. The global server data center market is expected to reach an estimated $155.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing inclination of organizations towards cloud-based and AI-enabled technologies, increasing data traffic from a variety of sources, such as Internet of Thing devices, social media, and online transactions, and rising need for seamless connectivity, which requires reliable server data centers to support remote collaboration, communication, and data access.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Server Data Center Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global server data center market by product type, application, and region



Server Data Center Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

•Rack

•Blade

•Tower

•Micro



Server Data Center Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

•BFSI

•Energy

•Government

•Healthcare

•IT & Telecom

•Manufacturing

•Others



Server Data Center Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World



List of Server Data Center Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, server data center companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the server data center companies profiled in this report include-

• Atos SE

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Digital Realty Trust

• Egenera

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Server Data Center Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that rack is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant demand from data centers owing to its effective use of space, scalability, and simplified management.

• BFSI will remain the largest segment due to rapid digitization among financial sector, growing demand for online payment, and robust demand for adaptable and scalable data centers to facilitate effective data processing and storage.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to considerable demand for edge computing and supportive investment in the development of 5G networks in the region.

Features of the Global Server Data Center Market

• Market Size Estimates: Server data center market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Server data center market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Server data center market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the server data center market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the server data center market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the server data center market size?

Answer: The global server data center market is expected to reach an estimated $155.6 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for server data center market?

Answer: The global server data center market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the server data center market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing inclination of organizations towards cloud-based and AI-enabled technologies, increasing data traffic from a variety of sources, such as Internet of Things devices, social media, and online transactions, and rising need for seamless connectivity, which requires reliable server data centers to support remote collaboration, communication, and data access.

Q4. What are the major segments for server data center market?

Answer: The future of the server data center market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing applications.

Q5. Who are the key server data center companies?



Answer: Some of the key server data center companies are as follows:

• Atos SE

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Digital Realty Trust

• Egenera

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Q6. Which server data center market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that rack will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its significant demand from data centers owing to its effective use of space, scalability, and simplified management.

Q7. In server data center market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to considerable demand for edge computing and supportive investment in the development of 5G networks in the region.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global server data center market by product type (rack, tower, blade, and micro), application (BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to server data center market or related to server data center companies, server data center market size, server data center market share, server data center market growth, server data center market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489115/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________