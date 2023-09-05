New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Infrastructure Data Center Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489114/?utm_source=GNW



Network Infrastructure Data Center Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global network infrastructure data center market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, education, government, media & entertainment, and manufacturing sectors. The global network infrastructure data center market is expected to reach an estimated $187.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are significant demand for AI enabled technologies, growing adoption of cloud computing technique, and escalating need for advanced data center infrastructure to manage and analyze big datasets for valuable insights.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Network Infrastructure Data Center Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global network infrastructure data center market by product, end use industry, and region



Network Infrastructure Data Center Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Ethernet Switches

• Routers

• Storage Area Network (SAN)

• Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)

• Network Security Equipment

• WAN Optimization Equipment

• Others



Network Infrastructure Data Center Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Education

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Others



Network Infrastructure Data Center Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Network Infrastructure Data Center Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies network infrastructure data center companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the network infrastructure data center companies profiled in this report include-

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• Amazon Web Service

• Equinix

• Fujitsu

• HP Development



Network Infrastructure Data Center Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that ethernet switch will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its significant demand from hyperscale data centers and cloud providers as ethernet enables high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connections between servers, storage systems, and network devices.

• IT and telecom will remain the largest segment due to a growing number of telecom users, robust demand for smartphones, and continuous development of 5G network infrastructure.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the enormous need for data centers to store and protect the information obtained by various organizations and growing demand for cloud-based and high-speed internet services in the region.

Features of the Global Network Infrastructure Data Center Market

• Market Size Estimates: Network infrastructure data center market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Network infrastructure data center market size by various segments, such as by product, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Network infrastructure data center market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, end use industries, and regions for the network infrastructure data center market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the network infrastructure data center market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the network infrastructure data center market size?

Answer: The global network infrastructure data center market is expected to reach an estimated $187.9 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for network infrastructure data center market?

Answer: The global network infrastructure data center market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the network infrastructure data center market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are significant demand for AI enabled technologies growing adoption of cloud computing technique escalating need for advanced data center infrastructure to manage and analyze big datasets for valuable insights.

Q4. What are the major segments for network infrastructure data center market?

Answer: The future of the network infrastructure data center market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, education, government, media & entertainment, and manufacturing sectors.

Q5. Who are the key network infrastructure data center companies?



Answer: Some of the key network infrastructure data center companies are as follows:

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• Amazon Web Service

• Equinix

• Fujitsu

• HP Development

Q6. Which network infrastructure data center market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that ethernet switch will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its significant demand from hyperscale data centers and cloud providers as ethernet enables high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connections between servers, storage systems, and network devices.

Q7. In network infrastructure data center Market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to enormous need for data centers to store and protect the information obtained by various organizations and growing demand for cloud-based and high-speed internet services in the region.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global network infrastructure data center market by product (ethernet switches, routers, storage area network, application delivery controllers, network security equipment, WAN optimization equipment, and others), end use industry (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, education, government, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to network infrastructure data center market or related to network infrastructure data center companies, network infrastructure data center market size, network infrastructure data center market share, network infrastructure data center market growth, network infrastructure data center market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________