Data Center Switch Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global data center switch market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecom, government & defense, BFSI, cloud-based service provider, manufacturing, and media & entertainment applications. The global data center switch market is expected to reach an estimated $18.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of 5G and IoT based technology, growing need for these switches to effectively manage internet traffic ,and increasing trend of bare-metal switches that can be pre-loaded with a user’s preferred operating systems.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Data Center Switch Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global data center switch market by technology, switch type, application, and region.



Data Center Switch Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Ethernet

• InfiniBand

• Others



Data Center Switch Market by Switch Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Core Switches

• Distribution Switches

• Access Switches



Data Center Switch Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• IT & Telecom

• Government & Defense

• BFSI

• Cloud-based Service Providers

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Others



Data Center Switch Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Data Center Switch Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, data center switch companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the data center switch companies profiled in this report include-

• Cisco

• Huawei

• Arista Networks

• HPE

• Juniper Networks

• NEC

• Lenovo

Data Center Switch Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that ethernet will remain the faster growing segment over the forecast period due to its high speed and scalability, which helps in fulfilling evolving data center connectivity requirement.

• Cloud-based service providers will remain the largest segment due to the considerable use of datacenter switches owing to their high-performance connectivity, consistent uptime, high throughput, and high reliability to manage enormous amounts of data.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for cloud-based services among organizations, the existence of well-established data centers, and growing adoption of new data center technologies in the region.

Features of the Global Data Center Switch Market

• Market Size Estimates: Data center switch market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Data center switch market size by various segments, such as by technology, switch type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Data center switch market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technologies, switch types, applications, and regions for the data center switch market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the data center switch market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the data center switch Market size?

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for data center switch market?

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the data center switch market?

Q4. What are the major segments for data center switch market?

Q5. Who are the key data center switch companies?



Answer: Some of the key data center switch companies are as follows:

Q6. Which data center switch market segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In data center switch market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q.8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global data center switch market by technology (ethernet, infiniband, and others), switch type (core switches, distribution switches, and access switches), application (IT & telecom, government & defense, BFSI, cloud-based service providers, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to data center switch market or related to data center switch companies, data center switch market size, data center switch market share, data center switch market growth, data center switch market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

