Christophe Van de Weyer Joins Telesign as New CEO

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, announced today the appointment of Christophe Van de Weyer as CEO, effective September 15, 2023. Van de Weyer succeeds Joe Burton, who has decided to leave the company.



As CEO, Van de Weyer will lead Telesign in its next stage of growth as a leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions. In June 2022, Proximus Group, Telesign’s parent company, announced the acquisition of Route Mobile. Upon close of the deal, Van de Weyer will lead Digital Identity (DI) activities across the group. Both companies are strong, highly complementary global assets that are central to Proximus Group’s international growth strategy.

“I’m honored to be appointed CEO and to be part of an organization that contributes positively to building a safer digital world,” said Van de Weyer. “Telesign’s commitment to Continuous Trust™ aligns with the challenges our customers face in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape. Tremendous opportunity lies ahead and I’m excited to join this fantastic team to help lead Telesign into the future.”

“On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank Joe for his important contribution to our international business success,” said Guillaume Boutin, CEO of the Proximus Group. “Under his leadership, Telesign has followed an impressive trajectory of fast growth and delivered excellent operational and financial performances. Looking forward, I have full confidence in Christophe to guide Telesign through its next growth phase and help Proximus Group become one of the worldwide leaders in digital communications and digital identity.”

Van de Weyer is a seasoned transformation leader with an extensive background working with telcos and technology companies across the globe. He joined Proximus Group in 2020, where he held senior leadership positions, serving as managing director of its ICT Subsidiaries across Belgium, Luxembourg, and The Netherlands, as well as chief operating officer of the Proximus Enterprise Business Unit. Prior to Proximus Group, Van de Weyer dedicated nearly two decades of his career to Bain & Company. During his tenure, he served as a partner for nine years, in addition to holding various leadership roles within the global management firm’s Telecom and Tech practice.

Van de Weyer completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business and earned a master’s in commercial engineering from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven.

