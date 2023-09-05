New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489112/?utm_source=GNW



Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global enterprise artificial intelligence market looks promising with opportunities in the media & advertising, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and automotive markets. The global enterprise artificial intelligence market is expected to reach an estimated $58.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are emergence of digitalization among enterprises, rising adoption of automated technologies among manufacturing units, and growing demand for cloud-based services across industries.



Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global enterprise artificial intelligence market by deployment type, technology, end use industry, and region.



Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market by Deployment Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cloud

• On-Premises



Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Machine Learning

• Computer Vision

• Speech Recognition

• Others



Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Media & Advertising

• Retail

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others



Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, enterprise artificial intelligence companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the enterprise artificial intelligence companies profiled in this report include-

• Amazon Web Services

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Intel

• Alphabet

• SAP SE

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that NLP will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its extensive application by enterprises to create and determine information from a text in a clear, grammatically correct, and naturally structured way.

• IT & telecom will remain the largest segment due to increasing utilization of AI technology among emerging companies and cloud-based businesses.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of key players and significant adoption of AI technology in SMEs and large enterprises of the region.

Features of the Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market

• Market Size Estimates: Enterprise artificial intelligence market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Enterprise artificial intelligence market size by various segments, such as by deployment type, technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Enterprise artificial intelligence market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different deployment type, technology, end use industry, and regions for the enterprise artificial intelligence Market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the enterprise artificial intelligence Market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

