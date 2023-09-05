New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489108/?utm_source=GNW



Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the reference laboratory, veterinary laboratory and clinic, point of care/ in house testing, and research institute and university end use industries. The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are expenditure on animal health, upsurge in zoonotic disease occurrences, rising veterinarian count, technological progress in point-of-care diagnostics, and increasing disposable income levels in developing areas.



Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market by technology, animal type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Immunodiagnostics

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Others



Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Animal Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Companion Animals

• Food Producing Animals

• Others



Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Reference Laboratories

• Veterinary Laboratories and Clinics

• Point of Care/ In House Testing

• Research Institutes and Universities



Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies veterinary infectious disease diagnostic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostic companies profiled in this report includes-



• Heska Corporation

• IDEXX

• Neogen Corporation

• Randox Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Virbac

• Zoetis

• Creative Diagnostics

• Eurofins Technologies

• Danaher

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Insights

• The analyst forecast that immunodiagnostics is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to an increase in the occurrence of infectious ailments among animals, escalation in spending on animal healthcare, as well as the advantages linked to the tests done on the animals. .

• Within this market, reference laboratories will remain the largest segment due to rising count of veterinary professionals, increasing rate of pet adoption, and significantly growing market for veterinary reference laboratories.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to escalating number of food-producing animals, rising consumption of meat and dairy products, increasing veterinary healthcare spending, and surge in pet ownership in the region.

Features of the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market

Market Size Estimates: Veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market size by various segments, such as by technology, animal type, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technologies, animal types, end use industries, and regions for the veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

