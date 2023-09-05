New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peripheral Vascular Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489106/?utm_source=GNW



Peripheral Vascular Device Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global peripheral vascular device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic, and ambulatory surgical service markets. The global peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $14.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are expansion of the elderly demographic, increasing incidence of peripheral vascular conditions, growing demand for minimal invasive treatment options, and an upsurge in tobacco usage rates.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global peripheral vascular device market by product, end use industry, and region as follows:



Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Angioplasty Balloons

• Angioplasty Stents

• Catheters

• Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

• Inferior Vena Cava Filters

• Plaque Modification Devices

• Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

• Others



Peripheral Vascular Device Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others



Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Peripheral Vascular Device Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, peripheral vascular device companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the peripheral vascular device companies profiled in this report include-

• Abbott Laboratories

• Angioscore

• Edward Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronic

• Teleflex Medical

• Volcano Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Group

• Cordis Corporation

Peripheral Vascular Device Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that angioplasty stents are expected to witness the highest growth over the period due to diminished occurrence of restenosis linked to these offerings, accompanied by advantages, like minimized incisions, accelerated recuperation periods, and decreased likelihood of complications.

• Within this market, hospitals and clinics will remain the largest segment due to elevated incidences of peripheral artery ailment, growing request for minimally intrusive methods, and expansion of healthcare facilities across the globe.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising occurrence of heart-related conditions, escalating elderly demographic, along with existence of majority of the industry key players in this region.

Features of the Global Peripheral Vascular Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: Peripheral vascular device market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Peripheral vascular device market size by various segments, such as by product, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Peripheral vascular device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, end use industries, and regions for the peripheral vascular device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the peripheral vascular device market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the peripheral vascular device market size?

Answer: The global peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $14.8 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for peripheral vascular device market?

Answer: The global peripheral vascular device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the peripheral vascular device market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are expansion of the elderly demographic, increasing incidence of peripheral vascular conditions, growing demand for minimal invasive treatment options, and an upsurge in tobacco usage rates.

Q4. What are the major segments for peripheral vascular device market?

Answer: The future of the global peripheral vascular device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and ambulatory surgical service markets.

Q5. Who are the key peripheral vascular device market companies?



Answer: Some of the key peripheral vascular device market companies are as follows:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Angioscore

• Edward Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronic

• Teleflex Medical

• Volcano Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Group

• Cordis Corporation

Q6. Which peripheral vascular device market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that angioplasty stents are expected to witness the highest growth over the period due to diminished occurrence of restenosis linked to these offerings, accompanied by advantages, like minimized incisions, accelerated recuperation periods, and decreased likelihood of complications.

Q7. In peripheral vascular device market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising occurrence of heart-related conditions, escalating elderly demographic, along with the existence of majority of the industry key players in this region.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global peripheral vascular device market by product (angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and others), end use industry (hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to peripheral vascular device market or related to peripheral vascular device companies, peripheral vascular device market size, peripheral vascular device market share, peripheral vascular device market growth, peripheral vascular device market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489106/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________