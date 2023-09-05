American Oncology Network Celebrates Momentous Five-Year Anniversary of Closing the Cancer Care Gap

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the fastest-growing community oncology networks in the United States, proudly celebrated its fifth anniversary, commemorating a half-decade of excellence in advancing community oncology and driving value-based care initiatives to close the cancer care gap.

“Since AON’s founding in 2018, the organization has had an unwavering commitment to ensuring the viability of community oncology, supporting diversity in and accessibility of clinical trials at a local level and delivering high-quality compassionate cancer care and services,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “I am immensely grateful and proud of the accomplishments of the AON teams and more importantly, the positive impact we have had in the lives of cancer patients. While we celebrate our five years of operation, we also celebrate and acknowledge the incredible journeys of resilience and hope undertaken by our patients whom we are honored to serve.”

AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders dedicated to ensuring the long-term success of community-based oncology. AON has grown to include over 1,500 employees, close to over 200 providers in more than 75 clinics and operates in 19 states. The organization has cultivated partnerships with key leaders in healthcare and oncology services such as RXLightning and Thyme Care, which have assisted in the network’s expansive reach to over 450,000 unique patients nationwide.

“Our unique approach and physician-led model has allowed us to grow quickly over the last few years and at an impressive speed,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD AON’s chief medical officer and medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs, Arkansas, one of AON’s first partner practices to join the organization alongside Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “We have continued to advocate for our patients, pushing the boundaries of cancer treatments and research to ensure we are delivering the most advanced therapies available. The network’s dedicated team of experienced oncologists and medical staff as well as the internal teams at AON work tirelessly to make a meaningful difference. Congratulations to AON on five successful years.”

Through access to centralized services such as revenue cycle management, drug purchasing, payer contracting and IT, as well as enhanced services such as pathology and oral-oncolytic pharmacy, AON practices have realized significant results in increased productivity and improved operations.

Since its inception, AON achieved the following outcomes:

Over 390 patients enrolled in more than 100 clinical trials.

63,000 PET/CT scans performed.

Close to 6,000 bone marrows performed.

12.8 million clinical lab tests processed.

Over 100,000 prescriptions filled.

$185 million in medication and co-pay assistance.

“AON’s accomplishments are, without a doubt, inspiring and exciting for the community oncology profession,” said Shalin R. Shah, DO, AON’s Board of Managers Chairman. “Whereas there is much work still to be done in community oncology and in closing the cancer care gap, AON is an organization that is breaking the barriers to care, improving patient care and outcomes for many patients. Congratulations to AON for their accomplishments, and cheers to another five successful years.”

“This anniversary serves as an opportunity to reflect on our accomplishments as well as recommit to continuous growth, innovation and compassionate care,” said Schonherz. “As AON embarks onto this next chapter, we do so with the determination to remain at the forefront of community oncology and steadfast in our dedication to improving outcomes for cancer patients across the nation.”

For more information about AON, visit www.aoncology.com.





About American Oncology Network

The American Oncology Network (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology and other specialties. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 109 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at www.aoncology.com/.

